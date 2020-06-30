Citroen's new C4: electric, petrol, diesel models on way

New generation: The latest updates of the Citroen C4 are due to arrive early in 2021

Citroen here has just announced details of the new C4 - and its ë-C4 electric hatchback

This is the 10th generation of small-family hatchbacks from the French automaker: the first one was unveiled in 1928. As you'd expect there will be petrol and diesel variants - and a full-electric model.

The new car is due here early in the first quarter of next year.

They are saying it boasts the dynamism of a hatchback but has the strength and robust nature of an SUV. Curvy looks were always a Citroen hatch attraction. This is no different with its short front/rear overhangs.

Large-diameter wheels and ground clearance add to the overall strong-hatch effect.

Inside is a new, fresh cabin with an emphasis on softly shaped door panels and materials.

The electric version (136hp) has a claimed range of 350km. There is a 50-kWh electric motor with a 400v battery which has an eight-year or 160,000km warranty.

The new model sits on a 2,670mm wheelbase, stretches to a body length of 4,360mm, is 1,800mm wide and 1,525mm tall. The "double floor" boot extends to 380 litres.

I'm looking forward to trying out the brand's special system of progressive hydraulic cushions and the advanced comfort seats.

Engines include a petrol PureTech 100bhp 6spd manual and a 130bhp with either manual or EAT8 automatic transmission.

There will be two diesels as well: the BlueHDi 110 6spd manual and 130 EAT8 automatic.

First models arrive in January 2021, they say, and you can expect prices and specs to be announced in September.

