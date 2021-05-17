Car review: Why Renault should offer the hugely impressive Alpine A110 sports coupé powerhouse to the Irish public 

Testing the water: Renault is assessing the potential Irish appetite for its Alpine A110 sports coupé

RENAULT are testing the water here with their Alpine sports car to see if there is an Irish appetite for their cute high-performing 2dr sports coupé.

They brought one in from France to give some of us the opportunity to drive it here for a few days.

I took it with an open mind on the basis that not everything has to be of immediate economic attainability and relevance to justify reviewing.

Now and again it’s good to sample far-away offerings too. Just because something is beyond reach doesn’t necessarily dim interest. Quite the opposite sometimes, I think.

I have been accused of being too focused on fare for so-called Middle Ireland and not letting the overseas winds of change blow now and again. Well here goes.

This Alpine is something different for sure. Whether or not it would sell in sufficient quantity here is another question altogether. I’ll tell you what I think of that in a minute.

It is a cutey, though, with its double bubble roof, low-slung body and unusual design.

When in the mood – such as in Sport mode – it packed outrageous punch. No wonder it has been compared with the likes of the Porsche Cayman.

One reason it fares so well on true performance from a small enough engine – given what is expected of it – is that they have pared weight from virtually every square centimetre and component (96pc aluminium body).

That means the 248bhp being pumped by the 1.8-litre 4-cyl turbo petrol can get on with expending its energy on making the lightweight car go even quicker and sprightlier.

Mounted behind the seats, the engine drives the rear wheels – and generates a sense for driver and passenger of being truly ‘involved’.

And it certainly ‘drives’. As soon as I shifted from Normal to Sport mode it assumed a different character altogether. It felt downright tame in Normal. No, Sport is the mode (there is Track too but no track to try it out on).

You sit low in a tidy cabin where there are few distractions and you listen to the subdued burble of that engine. Put the foot down on the open road and you feel the sense of power and energy surging through. It’s exactly what a proper small sports car is supposed to do.

Adding to the whole sense of controlled drama is the simple fact you are sitting so low and close to the road surface and the engine and that creates its own sort of immediate energy.

Sling it up a rutted country road and there is a feel of suspension firmness. It doesn’t stray into the realms of harshness (well not for me anyway) but you feel the road, the propulsion effect of close-up power.

That rejuvenative sensation of being part of the movement is a joy in itself. You – the car and you – are out there in unity. There is a dynamic balance, a symmetry you don’t find too often.

Slam the foot down and you get immediate surge; power the steering into a sharp bend and you’re treated to the rare touch of direct, true feedback about what is going on out there.

It’s a great feeling that comes with being in control of change of direction at pace.

It’s logical enough, I suppose, that one of the few drawbacks of the car being so light was how easily it was buffeted on main roads by larger vehicles.

Predictably too, I lamented the absence of opportunity to let this loose on a track (am I ever satisfied?).

But even within the legal limits, safely observed on our public roads, I came away mightily impressed with what had been achieved in creating this little powerhouse.

Ultimately, of course, it is all a bit ephemeral. They say it would set you back around €80,000 (that’s a reasonably accurate estimate by them, I think) to buy one if they made and brought left-hand drive versions in here.

Of course it is impractical, expensive and ultimately impossible for you and me. For certain I can think of myriad better ways to spend that sort of money – presuming I’d ever be in possession of anything approaching such a large cache of disposable lucre.

Thankfully there are ‘wannabees’ (myself included and maybe yourself?) who can, despite everything, still dream about what it would be like to own a car like this.

On the other hand I am convinced there are well-to-do aficionados and enthusiasts among us who could well afford, and would go for, an Alpine after a couple of hours behind the wheel. Make that a few minutes.

Renault here say bringing in the right-hand-drive model for a few of us to test drive was part of a strategy to assess “potential for current and future Alpine models”.

What’s keeping them? Let’s have it. Wannabees and affordees would just love the Alpine A110.

Factfile: Renault Alpine A110

:: 2-seat sports coupé, 1.8-litre 4-cyl turbo-petrol, 7spd auto, 248bhp, 156g/km; top speed 248 kmh; 0-100kmh 4.5secs.

:: Price: around €80,000.

:: Spec includes: 7in screen, auto climate control, 2USB ports, 100-litre front boot, 96-litre rear; cruise control, chrome central exhaust; electric, heated, folding mirrors, front/rear parking sensors with reversing camera, French tri-colour flags on C-pillars, aluminium pedals, etc, black/matte charcoal leather interior.

:: Options include heated seats, performance brakes (320mm discs), alpine blue brake callipers, rear parking camera, parking sensors.