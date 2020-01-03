Car finance accelerates as drivers aim for better models

Drivers are borrowing as much as €26,583 to drive away in a new car.

That figure shoots up to €30,178 when it comes to financing premium models, according to new data obtained by the Irish Independent. The data suggests people are getting more finance so they can drive larger and better-equipped cars.

The level of financing is based on data supplied to the Irish Independent by Volkswagen Group bank, Renault Bank, BMW Bank and Toyota Financial Services.

Three of the institutions estimate the average amount borrowed for a new car increased on last year - in one case by 11pc.

