Call to clear 100,000 waiting list for driving tests because of Covid crisis

An Oireachtas committee has written to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan over the backlog of driving tests that has built up because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are 99,636 people waiting to sit their driving tests. They include 5,262 who have already been scheduled for an appointment and 61,635 still waiting for an appointment. There are 32,739 people currently ineligible for a test, mainly because they have not been able to complete the mandatory 12 hours driving with a teacher.

This is in addition to the approximately 80,000 waiting on a driving theory test, the committee says.

The group has now written to Mr Ryan about what it says is the impact of the delays on young people, outlining its recommendations.

Committee Chair Kieran O’Donnell said: “The committee is conscious of the impact this driving test backlog is especially having on young drivers. It is estimated that going from a provisional to a full driving licence can reduce motor insurance premiums by anything between 30% to 80%."

The recommendations include that essential workers be allowed to complete EDT lessons with approved instructors; where there is spare testing centre capacity, non-essential workers who have completed their mandatory EDT hours should be allowed to sit their driving test; recruitment of an extra 80 testers; increasing the number of tests a tester can carry out each day; speed up the planned rollout of online driver theory test to cover all testing categories; additional support for driving instructors to help clear the backlog.

""The Committee has considered the key issues and has agreed conclusions and recommendations, public health guidelines permitting. In order to address these growing backlogs for driving tests, the Committee recommends solutions be considered,” Mr O’Donnell said.

