C5 X marks the spot for Citroen as it shapes up to offer something new

Citroen’s new flagship C5 X blends the best attributes of a saloon, estate and SUV into one powerful car

Citroen have always – well nearly always – tried to do things differently.

Sometimes that has transpired to be successful and sometimes not.

Their latest car certainly maintains the effort to stand out from the crowd.

It is a large amalgam of shapes, lines and curves. Called the C5 X, it blends the looks of a saloon and estate and a SUV into one powerful looking entity.

It has been a while in the making but now it is ready for sale, realistically from January, but they say you can test drive it at your local dealership. Yes, next year is quickly making its way and the next reg will be 231. Hard to believe.

Coinciding with the Irish launch the company has released details of the car.

Always regarded as a bit of a pioneer in the handling/ride department, its Active Advanced Comfort suspension comes as standard. And there will be four trims: Feel, Feel Pack, Flair and Flair Pack. Prices start from €36,990.

Petrol and plug-in hybrid versions power the new C5 X.

There are 19-inch Aero X alloys with aerodynamic inserts that create a turbine effect to guide the airflow.

It has loads of room inside with the sense of space heightened by an uncluttered dashboard. Rear-seat passengers get plenty of room.

The 10-inch touchscreen introduces the new ‘My Citroen Drive Plus’ infotainment system which you can customise to your heart’s content.

Screen size increases to 12 inches from the Flair trim. As well as the 7-inch digital driver display, there is an extended Head-Up Display in front of the driver.

You’ll notice how bright the interior is because there are 360-degree windows around the vehicle, including rear quarter-panel windows.

Meanwhile, acoustic laminated front and rear windows help to suppress noise and keep everything quiet. There are special comfort seats in the front and rear. And, of course, there is that Advanced Comfort suspension.

It filters out all obstacles, from potholes and ditches to speed bumps and other road unevenness, to generate “flying carpet” smoothness. That’s what Citroen says, anyway.

The plug-in hybrid version has an advanced system that gives continuous active control over the suspension.

Engines comprise a 1.2-litre petrol pumping 130bhp and it works with an 8spd automatic transmission.

There will also be a 1.6-litre Puretech 180hp powerplant which has eight-speed automatic transmission too.

The plug-in hybrid version has a 1.6-litre petrol engine which, when combined with an 80kW electric motor, produces 225hp.

Citroen says the 13.2kWh battery will cover 55km in its electric-only model. That would be under near-perfect conditions so I’d expect 40km as a guide on that front.

You can get a full charge in two hours using a wallbox connection.

The entry-level Feel model has the 10-inch touchscreen and keyless entry, while Feel Pack has the hybrid versions and the new active suspension. Flair has a 12-inch upgraded touchscreen and an extended head-up display.

The range-topping Flair Pack comes with heated front seats and a motorised rear tailgate.

It will be interesting to see how it goes with car buyers given that drivers are now increasingly looking for something different.