Buying an ex-hire car: Pros and cons

Big numbers of rental cars start to come on the market from now on.

It's a good time to prepare to capitalise on nearly-new cars at reduced prices, especially when you can invoke comparisons with, admittedly often older, used imports.

In rentals' favour is good choice. And as a typical rental period is around six months, most will be quite fresh.

Values slot between a nearly-new demo model and one-year-old.

You should benefit substantially from depreciation of a car that's six months old and second-hand.

You are buying a used car. When you trade it in, that will be reflected in its price.

While rentals tend to be looked after, some may have had a tough time - from those not used to a manual gearbox, for example.

Cars are still well within warranty, but you don't need the hassle.

Remember too if you go into a dealership to buy new, you can expect a reduction in price whether cash or finance-deal customer. That can narrow the gap between hire-drive and brand new car.

Ultimately, the value of a rental is dependent on the car as well, as whoever is selling. There will always be good deals. Now is a good time to start looking.

Irish Independent