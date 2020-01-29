It's a pivotal year for buyers as they weigh up what sort of car they should buy: diesel, petrol, hybrid, plug-in or electric.

Buyers take your pick: The best cars coming down the road

Here's a quick check-list on what has recently arrived and what is due to go on sale fairly soon.

ALFA: Their revised Stelvio crossover is a first-quarter launch; no prices yet. Same goes for the Giulia in the second quarter. The new electric Tonale, smaller than the Stelvio, is due as well.

AUDI: A second version of the e-tron, the 50 quattro - here soon - will cost from €74,990.

The 71-kWh battery and two electric motors provide a range of up to 330 kms.

Looking for a smaller electric crossover from Audi? Wait until early 2021 for the Q4 e-tron. With a 74kW battery it has an anticipated range of 450km.

Among the marque's expansive array of recent inclusions is the new Q3 Sportback coupé-SUV (from €41,100) - there's a 150hp diesel and 230hp petrol.

There is also the Q5 TFSI plug-in (40kms on battery only). Other plug-in choices now include the A8, A7 and Q7 ranges.

A refreshed A5 Sportback and A5 Coupé with mild hybrid technology are here or hereabouts; the Q7 SUV benefits from a minor revision. Also here will be the SQ8 SUV and redesigned RS7 (V8, 591bhp).

The A6 range expands with the new S6 and RS6 models. It is the first time S series models have had diesel in their ranks. Basic power-source for the move is the V6 TDI. The new RS 6 Avant goes on sale early this year too.

BMW X1 xDRIVE E

BMW: They have just brought in two new plug-in models - the X1 xDrive 25e and X2 xDrive 25e. The cars have electrically-powered ranges of up to a claimed 57kms. X1 25e prices from €50,055 OTR. Average consumption for the X1 xDrive25e claimed to be as low as 1.l/100km; emissions of 48-43g/km. Corresponding figures for the X2 xDrive 25e are 1.9l /100km and between 47-43 g/km. Power for both comes from a 1.5-litre 3cyl petrol engine.

The new 2-series Gran Coupé is due in March (from €34,010). The X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid goes on sale too - it will soon be joined by the electric X3. The new X6 is here (€95,960).

A few of the 35 limited-edition super-quick M2 CS models being made may get here from the spring.

The electric i4 saloon will be rolled out within a year and there will be a second-generation X5 xDrive45e plug-in.

CITROEN: The marque's first plug-in hybrid, the C5 Aircross PHEV, will be an August arrival. It combines a 4cyl petrol engine, electric motor and 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery to travel 50kms on electric-only.

CUPRA: Towards the end of the year we'll see the Formentor plug-in SUV. It too will have a 50km pure electric range. And there will be a Cupra-badged version of the new Leon.

DACIA: They are making some changes as well as including a new TCe100 petrol engine.

DS: The sharply-styled DS 3 Crossback SUV is down for launch and there will be an electric version called the 3 Crossback E-TENSE but exactly when they will get to Ireland isn't immediately clear.

FIAT: A 500 mild hybrid launches in March; no word on price. A full-electric 500 is a Q4 arrival. A revised 500X is scheduled for February with two new versions: Lounge and Sport. The 500L is a Q2 arrival. The Panda mild hybrid is also due in Q2 and a newer version of the Tipo launches next month.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

FORD: Two models will dominate Ford's new-car activity over the next 12 months: the Puma and Kuga. The compact Puma crossover, as reported elsewhere, arrives in volume next month. It comes as a mild-hybrid 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine with 125PS and costs from €24,465 mild-hybrid (mHEV) 125bhp in Titanium entry-level spec.

The Kuga arrives in March/April. There will be PHEV, mHEV as well as petrol and diesel. The electric Mustang Mach-E will be here around November and will cost around €50,000. It will have a range of 600km. Also, expect hybrid versions of the Focus and Fiesta this year.

HONDA: The hybrid-only Jazz (spring) and electric 'Honda e' are due to arrive earliest.

They plan on six 'electrified' models within three years.

HYUNDAI: They have just launched the new i10 best-seller. They've also recently unveiled the longer-range Ioniq (WLTP 312 km). And they have a new-spec Kona EV with a range of 449Km (upgraded interior includes 10.25ins screen).

JAGUAR: The F-TYPE sports car benefits from a major overhaul and is due in May. No prices yet. The 'R' version has a 575PS supercharged V8 (0-60mph in 3.5 seconds).

JEEP: The Renegade update is a Q1 affair with the revised Compass here for Q2. A Renegade PHEV is in the diary for Q3 arrival.

KIA: We'll see a PHEV version of the new urban crossover XCeed this spring. The e-Niro electric gets a bit of a facelift. There's a Sportage 1.6D with mild-hybrid technology too.

LAND ROVER: The new Defender will 'visit' showrooms from Saturday ahead of full launch this spring. Prices start at €68,160. Also expect PHEV models for the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque.

LEXUS: A new-look front and upgraded interior - touchscreen, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Lexus Safety System Plus - are now standard in the RX 450h SUV hybrid.

MAZDA: This year heralds the arrival of their new electric car, the MX-30. It is scheduled for dealerships in the second half of the year. It has a 35.5kWh battery and a claimed range of 210kms. They have just launched the new CX-30 compact crossover and an updated Mazda2 with a mild hybrid. A new CX-5 is expected mid-2020.

MERCEDES: They have launch dates across the year. They will, partially, embrace six new conventionally-powered models, including the GLS SUV; mid-size GLB SUV (there's a 7-seater version); a GLE Coupé; GLA compact SUV and the new S-Class. The electric EQA SUV is due later too, not to mention the June arrival of the EQV, a V-Class MPV with a 100kWh battery and 400km-plus range. First to arrive will be the GLB, then the GLA, GLE Coupé and GLS. The EQA and S-Class will arrive later, most probably towards Q4. No fewer than 22 models of all shapes and sizes are scheduled.

MINI: The first electric Mini will be here in March and cost from €27,765 OTR (Cooper SE). With a lithium-ion battery it has a claimed range of 235km to 270km on a single charge. And there will be a range-topping Cooper Works GP this year.

MITSUBISHI: Potential buyers will get an early-year chance to sample a facelifted Space Star city car. There's a 1.2-litre petrol engine and either manual or automatic transmission. Expect a new Eclipse Cross plug-in by October.

Nissan Juke

NISSAN: The latest Juke is now in dealerships and will be launched to the motoring press here on Friday. Prices start from €21,995. The Micra gets an upgrade - there is now an SV Premium trim. The price reduces by around €1,200 in the Qashqai where the SE replaces SV trim.

Opel Corsa EV

OPEL: The new Corsa is effectively here with an electric version due in March. It has a 50kw battery and 330km range. Expect it to start around €26,000.

A hybrid Grandland X should be here in the spring. A second-generation Mokka X is most likely this autumn. An electric version of the Vivaro van is also planned (zero-emission range up to 300km).

PEUGEOT: They get the year off to a lively start with the new 208 and electric e-208 hatch. The 208 has four petrols and a 1.5 diesel. Prices start from €18,300 (75bhp Active 1.2 PureTech). The arrivals of the new 2008SUV and the 3008 Hybrid4 are also imminent while the 508 plug-in hybrid (Fastback, SW) won't be long.

PORSCHE: We're likely to see a Macan EV this year to join forces with Taycan's debut last year.

RENAULT: The Captur is in showrooms with left-hand-drive ZOE demonstration models on display in advance of first cars reaching customers in March. The ZOE R with its 52 kWh battery makes a driving range of 390km-plus possible. The large Koleos 5-seater SUV has had some styling changes and a tweaked 1.7 dCi 150 engine. New pricing from €40,990.

There will be a plug-in version of the Mégane hatch quite soon; and a hybrid (non-plug-in) Clio in Q3 around the same general time-frame as a plug-in Captur and Mégane Sport Tourer. We'll see a facelifted Mégane in Q2 (revised interior, exterior styling, new technology). Hatch and Sport Tourer in Q2, Grand Coupé Q4.

SEAT: The new Leon was unveiled last night and will arrive in Q2. It will start with petrol and diesel engines but expect a plug-in hybrid later this year. Their first all-electric car, the el-Born, will have a 62kWh battery pack. The seven-seater Tarraco, is due a plug-in hybrid this year too.

Superv IV

SKODA: The Superb plug-in hybrid, with an 85-kWh electric motor giving it up to 62km of battery-only driving, will cost from €40,350. Launched in early March. It will be July before the new Octavia arrives. It is a significantly improved car overall.

SUBARU: The Forester and XV are on the market. Both have the e-Boxer mild-hybrid petrol-electric system.

SSANGYONG: The new Korando C300 has only recently gone on sale.

TESLA: With their Model 3 already on the market, the focus will shift to the arrival date - as yet undetermined - of the compact Model Y Sports utility vehicle.

Toyota Yaris

TOYOTA: The RAV4 plug-in hybrid - a first in the popular SUV - arrives in the second half of the year.

Combined, the engine/electric motor produce 306hp. Emissions are below 29g/km. There's a new multimedia set-up in the revised C-HR compact crossover as well as a new 2-litre engine for its hybrid system. The Proace City light commercial is due in Q3. Will we see the new Yaris by late summer?

VW Golf 1X

VOLKSWAGEN: Chronologically they will have the high-performance T-Roc R next month, the new Golf in March, the electric ID.3 some time this summer and the Arteon Shooting Brake (estate) in the autumn. There is no doubt the ID.3 with its 58kWh battery and a range of 420km will overshadow proceedings somewhat but a new Golf is a new Golf and it will be much easier to get your hands on one of them.

There will be no e-Golf but there will be several mild and plug-in hybrid versions as well as petrol and diesels.

Don't forget there will be 45kWh (330km range) and 77kWh (550km) versions of the ID 3 much later in the year.

The 45-kWh version will start under the €30,000 mark.

A second EV model, the ID 4, will show in New York in April but it will be well into next year before we see it.

The new GTE Passat version is on sale with a larger battery making 55km possible on EV-power only.

VOLVO: The XC40 plug-in hybrid, due in March with its new engine, develops 262hp. After VRT relief and SEAT grant the private consumer price is €46,495. They are also introducing Polestar Engineered V60 and S60 models (405bhp, T8 plug-in hybrids). The Polestar S60 starts at €71,386; the V60 from €76,504. There will also be a V60 Cross Country, D4 AWD 190hp auto from €52,550.

Their first all-electric model, the XC40 with a 75kWh battery (400km-plus) arrives later in the year.

There will be a new V40 by the end of the year.

This year the top speed of all Volvo models will be electronically limited to 180km.

Indo Motoring