BMW to recall more than 10,000 cars in Ireland

BMW here is to recall more than 10,000 cars amid fears they could stall due to a faulty electrical system.

The problem is the battery in an affected car could lose connection to the fuse box. That could leave the vehicle without power and a driver unable to switch on brake or hazard lights, according to reports.

Irish-registered vehicles involved in the recall include 1 Series, 3 Series, Z4 and X1 models built between March 2007 and September 2011. It is understood BMW Ireland is “working with a number of 10,602 vehicles affected” but is in contact with the Department of Transport to ascertain an accurate figure.

More than 300,000 are being recalled in the UK. So far, customers have not been advised to stop driving the vehicles. In a statement, BMW Ireland said: “This recall relates to the intermittent failure of the vehicles’ electrical system, due to the main power supply cable (B+ Battery Connector) connection at the distribution box.”

What they describe as a ‘technical’ action was announced in November 2016 but this turned into recall in 2017 and that has now been widened further. Work to rectify the fault involves replacing a plug and is expected to take up to two hours with no cost to the customer.

Irish owners of affected cars will be advised by post in the next three weeks. Meantime if they have queries or need help they can contact their local dealer or BMW Customer Care Team on 1890 719 421. According to the BBC, the carmaker initially recalled vehicles in the UK after an inquest into the death of man on Christmas Day 2016. It was reported that Narayan Gurung died when his Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree to avoid a broken-down BMW in Guildford, Surrey. The BMW had apparently suffered an electrical fault after which its brake lights failed and the car stalled on a dark byroad.

An investigation by BBC’s Watchdog claims the fault could affect a wider number of cars.

The UK’s Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is reported to have recently said the manufacturer failed to alert authorities to 19 cases of electrical faults in one of its models.

A BMW UK spokesman is quoted as saying: “Now we recognise the need to widen the recall to capture a larger cohort of cars. We are widening the net as a precaution.”

Online Editors