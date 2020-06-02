BMW rolls up numbers as 4 and 5-series overhauled

Upgrade: The latest BMW 4-series comes with new looks and suspension

BMW's latest 4-series coupé will cost from around €54,000 when it goes on sale here in October.

All diesels and the 6cyl petrol M440i xDrive Coupé range-topper get mild hybrid technology.

It says it is the first BMW to have the specialised M Sport Pro Package.

Prices start at €53,930 for the 420i Sport and range to €79,390 for the M440i. The brand's 8spd Steptronic transmission is standard.

It has tweaked the looks and suspension.

The new interior focuses on cockpit design, a new display grouping (up to 10.25in) and an optional 12.3in instrument cluster.

The new generation head-up display has an increased 70pc projection surface.

The range includes a 4cyl, 184hp petrol and a 258hp version of that; a 6cyl petrol with 48v mild hybrid technology (374hp); a 4cyl diesel mild hybrid (190hp), a 6cyl diesel mild hybrid (286hp) and a 340hp version of that engine.

A number of models have xDrive.

BMW has been busy elsewhere too. It has unveiled the latest 5-series executive flagship.

It gets a facelift, new technology and updated engines including a M550i range-topper that pumps 523bhp.

Also announced are versions of the MINI Countryman, BMW X2 and BMW 6 Series GT.

Irish Independent