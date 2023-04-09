Auto advice: The proposed 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars explained

"Demands were made by Germany’s transport minister, Volker Wissing, that he would not support plans to effectively ban new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 unless Brussels exempted vehicles running on synthetic fuels."

Will the sale of new petrol and diesel cars be banned from 2030? In 2019, as part of the Climate Action Bill, the Government announced it intended to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 in order for Ireland to meet its carbon emissions targets. Despite the ambitions of the Government, though, the ban was never going to be possible without a change to EU law, as the implementation of any legislation banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 is not currently permissible. An EU-wide ban would need to be implemented primarily for a ban to be introduced in Ireland.

When is the EU ban?

In order to achieve climate neutrality in Europe by 2050, the EU Parliament backed the European Commission’s proposal of zero emissions from new cars and vans by 2035. However, while consensus on the issue had been reached and the final vote should have been a mere formality, demands were made by Germany’s transport minister, Volker Wissing, that he would not support plans to effectively ban new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 unless Brussels exempted vehicles running on synthetic fuels. A deal was stuck between Brussels and Berlin and the ban was given final approval last month. The EU Commission has yet to outline how the sales of cars running on synthetic fuels will continue after 2035.

What are synthetic fuels?

Synthetic fuels are fuels that are created from renewable energy sources or other carbon-neutral resources. They are designed to provide a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

What will happen to current petrol and diesel cars if a ban is introduced?

Any ban that is introduced will only affect new cars, not existing cars. If you buy a new petrol or diesel car now, you can drive it until the end of its lifespan. However, given the average lifespan of a car is around 15 years, if all cars are to be CO2-neutral by 2050, then a ban would need to be in place by 2035.

Top Tip: When the EU-wide law to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars is introduced it will still be possible, as the proposals stands, to buy and sell second-hand petrol and diesel cars and to fuel them

