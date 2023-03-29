All you need to know about Kia’s new electric seven-seater EV9

Spacious SUV offers strong performance and ‘lounge-style’ seating over three rows

Kia’s new EV9 is expected to arrive in Irish showrooms by late autumn

Kia has officially launched its new EV9 three-row SUV. Due here around late autumn, the brand has now issued key new information.

It looks every bit a big three-row SUV. Overall length stretches to 5,010mm, while it is 1,980mm wide and 1,755mm high.

There is a choice of 21-inch, 20-inch and 19-inch wheels. Space is good inside thanks to the car being built on the brand’s electric global modular platform (E-GMP) as it allows for a long wheelbase (3,100mm) and flat floor.

That creates more room for everyone, with Kia stressing that all passengers get equal treatment because of “lounge-style comfort in all three rows of seats”.

The 76.1-kWh battery variant comes only with the rear-wheel drive (RWD) standard model.

The 99.8-kWh battery ­powers both the (RWD) long-range and all-wheel drive (AWD) variants.

The RWD long-range model has a 150kW electric motor which enables 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds.

The AWD variant has two electric motors that produce a combined 283kW and a combined torque (pulling power) of 600Nm. This combination means the SUV can push to 100kmh in just six seconds.

If you want even more performance, there is a boost option which whisks to 100kmh in just 5.3 seconds. On 19-inch wheels, the RWD long-range model can cover up to 541km, according to official figures.

With a fast 800-volt charging system, they say the battery pack can be replenished with 239km worth of power in 15 minutes.

Two 12.3-inch touchscreens dominate the dash while there are plenty of storage options in the centre console.

There will be a highway driving pilot (HDP) system in the future. Its conditional Level 3 autonomous driving will be sold in selected markets.

In addition to the standard model, Kia has unveiled a GT line with different bumpers, wheels and roof rack as well as distinctive black colour palettes. It also includes a digital pattern lighting grille.

There are seven-seater and six-seater choices. The second row has four seating options, including three-seater bench seats, basic, relaxation, and swivel-type two-seater independent seats.

As previously revealed, the second row can swivel 180 degrees so you are face to face with those in the third row.

As part of the brand’s three-step design sustainability strategy, leather will be phased out. Its push to have 10 “must-have” sustainable items on all-new Kias means there will be increased use of bio-based materials such as corn, sugar cane and natural oils.

And they plan on increasing the proportion of recycled plastics to 20pc by 2030.

There is vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality which lets you power other items, such as use of up to 3.68kW for laptops or camping equipment.

The Connect Store has an array of options that let you constantly update elements and services without having to take the vehicle to a dealership.

Additional items enabled by advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) include remote smart-parking assist, which means the EV9 can park itself without the need for driver intervention.

Safety items include blindspot collision-avoidance Assist (BCA) and intelligent speed-limit Assist (ISLA), as well as the navigation-based smart cruise control (NSCC).