Alfa Romeo unveils the first plug-in version of its compact SUV, the Tonale

Carmaker is one of nine brands distributed by Gowan Group

Alfa Romeo’s Tonale plug-in hybrid Q4 compact SUV has just gone on sale here.

It has a claimed all-electric range of 56km (such official figures are notoriously difficult to replicate under ordinary driving conditions).

That goes up to 80km in city driving while overall, they say, it can cover 600km in hybrid driving (battery and petrol engine, motor). Emissions are claimed to be as low as 29g/km.

The plug-in hybrid Q4 costs from €55,495. There is a mild-hybrid variant from €49,995.

Mild hybrids, typically, have an electrical system (48 volt) that powers elements normally powered by the engine, and a small electric motor that helps boost acceleration but never drives the car.

It plans on going from being a zero electrified brand at the start of 2022 to a zero-emissions, 100pc electric brand by 2027.

And it is getting on with the Tonale plug-in – which makes it a significant model in pushing the brand towards “electrification”.

Alfa Romeo here is now part of the large Gowan Group. The automaker says it is staying true to the lineage of Italian style and dynamic driving – a heritage spanning more than a century.

As a fledgling in the hybrid market it is contentious in some of its claims.

For example, it says the plug-in is best in class when it comes to performance and battery efficiency.

For the record, the hybrid system comprises a 280hp, 1.3-litre turbocharged MultiAir, four-cylinder engine, a six-speed auto transmission driving the front axle and an electric motor supplying 90kW of peak power and 250Nm of torque (pulling power) to the rear axle. Effectively all-wheel drive.

There are three interior trim levels as well as an exclusive special edition which lets you personalise the new car.

Mention of the Gowan Group is timely. The group – now comprising nine major motor brands – has been physically consolidated at its new Citywest, Dublin headquarters.

The distributors take care of Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Honda, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot.

There is expansive office space, a 110,000sq ft parts warehouse, a contemporary training academy and an extensive marketing showroom. And there has been a phased relocation of 129 staff.

The family-owned holding company, the Gowan Group, has put a lot of money into this venture to future-proof the business and to more readily meet dealer requirements on sales, parts, technical and aftersales.

There are 26 EV chargers, 123 car parking spaces, seven meeting rooms and two training classrooms at the location.

The Gowan Academy is described as a contemporary training facility, allowing dealers access to dedicated technical, sales, finance and marketing, as well as in-depth training across all facets of the business.

The marketing showroom, the Gowan Gallery, has been designed for each brand to hold conferences, events and launches.

With so much of everything packaged under the one umbrella, the dealers’ network can now access centralised IT support, technical, parts and finance teams.

With all that, it is targeting a big increase in growth over the coming years. It already accounts for more than 12.2pc of the combined passenger and light commercial market.