10 factors that can change our attitudes to electric vehicles once and for all

January was a good month for electric car sales. As many as 10.8pc of all new cars sold – 2,714 to be exact – were powered solely by electricity.

And that is a new record.

Flip that figure around though, and despite all the focus on electric cars and the fact that virtually every manufacturer now offers a selection of EVs, almost nine in 10 new vehicles bought were still powered in some form by an internal combustion engine (ICE).

There is a long way to go then if we’re to reach the Government’s target of one million EVs on our roads by 2030. It isn’t that long away, you know.

There is no doubt that there is keen interest in going down the EV route. Any car dealer will tell you that.

So what are the factors preventing a wholesale switch to electric cars, and what might tip the balance in their favour?



Prices: There’s no escaping the fact that electric cars are expensive compared to their ICE equivalents – even with current government grants.

Especially so if you need one with a respectable range.

Until such time as you can buy an EV for the same price or cheaper than a petrol or diesel, they will be off the radar for many people.

Public Charging Infrastructure: It’s improving, gradually, but trying to do a long journey in an EV still is not for the faint-hearted.

Fast chargers are too spread out away from the major urban areas; there aren’t enough of them where they do exist; not all fast charge stations have connections that are compatible with every type of EV; and there’s a fair chance of them being either occupied or out of order when you arrive.

Range anxiety: Very much tied in to point two above, it’s the old chestnut that hasn’t fully gone away. The better EVs might be able to get you from Dublin to Cork or Galway without having to recharge, but they won’t bring you back again. Cue the concerns about finding a working fast charger, especially if you are visiting more remote areas.

EVs capable of travelling in excess of 1,000km between charges may be with us in a couple of years. Perhaps then we can finally put the range anxiety bugbear to bed.

Home charging: If you’re lucky enough to live in a house with off-road parking, you’ll probably be able to have a home charger installed.

For the many car owners who live in apartments or who have to park their cars on the street, that's not an option.

Owning an EV will mean a reliance on public charging, often necessitating parking some distance from home. Quite the disincentive to going electric.

Home charging times: So you arrive home with your EV nearly out of charge and plug it in to your home charger.

All good and well, except that your car is now out of commission for the next number of hours while it recharges. Not ideal if you want to go somewhere at short notice.

Unified charge cards and charger compatibility. It’s bad enough that there are insufficient fast chargers in place around the country, but what’s more infuriating is to arrive at one and find that the charge card you have signed up for isn’t compatible with that charger. A unified system where all cards work at all chargers should be a given.

Green energy guarantees: There’s not much point in investing in an EV if the electricity needed to power it is from a coal- or oil-fired plant. Electricity providers are going to have to play their part in providing green energy to encourage people into EVs. And speaking of electricity providers….

Grid capacity concerns: Our electricity network is under severe pressure to meet current demand. And that’s with only a fraction of cars currently on the road needing electricity to power them. A network where power isn’t guaranteed has the potential to cripple an EV-centric transport sector.

Concerns over residual values: With battery technology advancing rapidly, potential customers may be concerned that the EV they purchase now will be obsolete and worthless in a few years’ time. That said, with used models in short supply, values of older EVs are remaining strong so far at least.

On the other hand, what might force drivers out of their petrol or diesel car is a fear that there will be no market for it when it comes to selling it on.

Cost of fuel: If the price of petrol and diesel becomes so prohibitively expensive that running ICE vehicles becomes financially unviable, ultimately this may be the single biggest factor in forcing the public to move to EVs.