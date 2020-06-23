'Car for the millions' to arrive soon

UP TO 600 new Volkswagen ID.3 1st Edition electric cars will hit the Irish market from September.

Hundreds of buyers have previously paid €1,000 to hold a spot for them in the lead-up to the first cars going on sale.

They have just done so this past week.

While it is too early for overall figures, you'd expect the vast majority to buy rather than pull out at this stage.

The ID.3 1st edition starting version costs from €33,625; the 1st Plus costs €40,595 and the 1st Max €47,545.

Non-1st Edition models technically go on sale globally within three weeks as Volkswagen "massively" ramp up production of their "car for the millions".

Nonetheless, supply is expected to be tight next year, according to Volkswagen here.

Indo Motoring