BMW XM is an ambitious mix of supercar, hulking SUV and hybrid

Philip Hedderman asks if the high-performance vehicle hits the mark

Just because you can do something, it doesn’t mean you should.

In the automotive world, that philosophy has been turned into a challenge and BMW is probably the worst offender – especially when it comes to its performance division.

Not content with having an X4M, X5M and X6M, they have gone and jumped the shark with a completely bonkers flagship SUV named after its M1 supercar of the 1970s.

The XM measures in at a gargantuan 5.1 metres in length, is over two metres wide and weighs 2.7 tonnes.

You’d be forgiven for thinking it couldn’t be a svelte sprinter that can top 100kph in 4.3 seconds. But you’d also be wrong to think that.

Not only can this hulking truck hit that blistering pace, it’s also uber-green thanks to it’s plug-in hybrid set-up which sees it travel up to 88km in pure electric alone.

If that hasn’t already blown your mind, the rest of the stats surely will. Under the bonnet of this monster beats the heart of a 4.4-litre V8 generating 482bhp. It’s twinned to a gearbox-mounted electric motor which boost the total output to a face-peeling 644bhp and a stonking 800Nm of torque.

Should you feel the need for even more grunt, there’s an XM Label Red which hikes the power to 745bhp.

Design-wise, it certainly has the Marmite effect and some would say BMW went into overdrive with the bling.

First thing that hits you is the gold C-shaped band that runs around all four windows and into the front wings. It brings your eye to the huge kidney grilles – again in gold but finished with LED inserts.

If that wasn’t enough, then you’ll simply fall in love with the epic 23-inch star-spoked rims. They are finished in the same shiny yellow stuff and sit on low-profile tyres.

Match that with Cape York green metallic paint and you’re sure to turn the head of any fashionista.

The interior of the BMW XM

Inside, it’s a much more subtle affair, with luxury and splendour the order of the day. Climb into the cabin and you will gasp at the grandeur of the quilted brown leather pews which are complemented by pine-green panels in the upper dash, while the suede roof is embossed with three-dimensional diamond shapes.

Those familiar with the iX will notice the same curved display which comprises of two 14.5-inch displays – one an instrument cluster, the other an infotainment system.

Sitting in front is a familiar M-Sport three-spoked steering wheel, complete with paddle shifts and M1 and M2 drive modes attached.

As expected, there is oceans of room in the cabin, especially in the rear, where passengers are treated to their very own lumbar cushions. The boot is massive too, boasting 527 litres which expands to 1,820. Families will be disappointed that seven seats are not offered.

What is on tap is the utter madness of a supercar encased in the equivalent of an amour-plated SWAT truck.

Engage the M2 button (it’s red for good reason) and everything goes into hyper mode as the battery disengages and the V8 roars into life like a lion.

Plant the accelerator and it simply defies physics, rocketing through the gears as the turbos work their magic wringing every ounce of power from the V8.

Straight line sprint is phenomenal, but on more challenging roads the XM may prove too bonkers for most.

Maybe it was the 23-inch rims and the bulk, but the ride got extremely choppy at higher speeds, hampering its handling, grip and agility.

I feel much more at home in a saloon or a coupe, so I’ll stick to the M3 or M4.

It’s just as well, because I simply couldn’t afford the hefty price tag of €191,645.

Mercedes’ all-electric EQE SUV starts at €98,780

Mercedes has just welcomed the latest addition to its all-electric SUV range with the new five-seat EQE.

Slightly smaller than the flagship EQS, the new offering comes in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive versions and includes two performance AMG versions.

In standard models, a range of up to 590km can be expected and power outputs from 240bhp to 402bhp.

The sleek Mercedes EQE SUV

Like its larger sibling, the EQE is a byword for luxury with sumptuous wall-to-wall synthetic suede and faux leather with a driver-focused cockpit featuring the new Hyperscreen (added as an option).

It is home to the latest safety tech including software that can decelerate the vehicle automatically and bring it to a halt when traffic ahead is detected. It also features a new “soundscape” that makes the vehicle audible to occupants.

It also comes with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment gadgetry including the legendary “Hey Mercedes” voice control system.

For winter driving a special heat pump (as standard) captures waste heat from its electric drive to heat the interior. The new EQE has a towing capacity of 1,800kg (all-wheel drive) and 750kg (rear-wheel drive).

Irish customers can choose between the entry-level EQE 300, an EQE 350 4MATIC, EQE 500 4MATIC, and two AMG variants.

Mercedes expect the focus of interest will likely fall on the 240bhp EQE 300 model which comes on the market from €98,780. Order books are open now.

New Superb is even bigger, but no EV version

Skoda have released teaser images of the new Superb which will arrive early in the new year.

The official launch is pencilled in for November where it will be revealed that the gargantuan saloon and estate have grown even bigger.

Built on a revised version of the MBQ evo platform, the wheelbase has been stretched further to give even more space on board including the boot which goes from 660 to 690 litres of luggage.

Skoda's prototype for the new Superb Estate

Strangely, there is no EV version and customers will have to choose between two diesels and three petrols. The oil burners come in 2.0 litre units with either 148 or 192bhp.

The petrols are in the guise of 1.5 litre engines in either mild hybrid ar twinned to a 25.7Kwh battery PHEV which has an electric range of around 100kms. A meatier 2.0 litre turbocharged unit comes with either 204 or 265 bhp for those with towing needs. The interior is in for a major overhaul — mirrioring that of their EV fleet.