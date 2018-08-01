BMW plant geared up to produce EVs too

BMW’s new €1bn assembly plant in Hungary – announced yesterday – will be able to make both conventional combustion-engined cars and electrified models.

It is part of planning for a future where every new BMW Group plant in Europe will be equipped to produce electrified as well as conventionally-powered vehicles.

In all, they expect to make 150,000 vehicles a year at the new facility.

It is the company’s first brand new European carmaking plant since 2000 (when they built at Leipzig).

Construction work will begin in the second half of 2019. It is unclear which models or ranges they will make in Debrecen. As things stand the German giant exports most of its SUVs from South Carolina in the US to Europe – and has been doing so for a long time.

But with talk of tariffs in the air that could become a tricky part of the process of supplying key markets.

Irish Independent