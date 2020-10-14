Beware the hidden killer - driver fatigue

IT is estimated that driver fatigue plays a part in around one-in-five fatal crashes on our roads each year.

This is a subject that drivers probably don't take seriously enough.

The research presented at the RSA's recent annual academic lecture backs up this point.

A major pan-European study conducted in 2018, entitled the E-Survey of Road Users' Attitudes (ESRA), showed that almost one-quarter of drivers in Ireland (23.9pc) said they had driven at least once, over the previous month, when they were so tired that they had trouble keeping their eyes open.

This is a worrying figure. And it becomes even more concerning when one considers that it is higher than the European average of 20pc of drivers.

A similar national study, conducted in Ireland by the RSA last year, demonstrated that driver fatigue is a major problem.

In that survey of more than 1,000 motorists, 16pc confirmed the more serious fact that they had actually fallen asleep or nodded off while driving.

The general advice for drivers who find themselves fighting sleep at the wheel is simple: Stop, sip, sleep.

Pull over safely, have a caffeinated drink and take a 15-20 minute nap. By the time you restart your journey, the caffeine should have taken effect and you should be able to safely drive for another hour or so.

Whatever you do, don't try to fight sleep at the wheel.

Studies have shown that the groups most at risk from driver fatigue are: young men, people working night shifts, those who drive for a living such as truck and taxi drivers, and people with sleep disorders, such as sleep apnoea.

Those suffering from sleep disorders are at a higher risk of falling asleep while driving.

Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) is a disorder that affects 5pc-10pc of the adult population and is the most common cause of daytime sleepiness.

Patients with OSA are up to seven times more likely to have a road-traffic collision than the general population as a result of sleepiness.

There are effective treatment programmes available for those who suffer from sleep apnoea, so visit your GP if you think you do.

Eddie Cunningham adds...

I manage to put up a fair few kilometres each week and I am often tempted to keep going to just get home.

But I have to admit that I am a different driver after a cup of tea and a scone or muffin and a few minutes of a snooze.

I notice people getting out of their cars at a roadside café and driving off with the cup of hot liquid in one hand.

That's a dangerous thing in itself, but I often worry if a minority of them need to take a proper break as well.

If even a small percentage carry on without taking proper time, then others are at far more risk of meeting them driving while tired.

Next time you stop, ask if you need a proper break. Safe driving.

