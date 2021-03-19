Beem-me up to premium level SUV

“Gosh, that was some car you were in the other day,” remarked the guy who sells my daily paper. “Yes, it was - a BMW X1. I rather loved it but it’s gone back,” I replied in the nonchalant way of a man who might be changing his car when the ashtray is full.

I couldn’t keep the facade up so I had to add that I was just testing it for someone.

In fact while the BMW X1 is very much the entry level BMW SUV it is one of the most attractive. Although offering slightly understated style it really has a premium feel both inside and out; think the Volvo XC40 with a bit more oomph.

I was driving the X1 xDrive 25e3 M Sport which has an awful lot of comfort, spec, safety equipment, good passenger room and carrying ability plus, most importantly, a plug-in hybrid system which mates an electric motor producing 94bhp to a three-cylinder 1.5 petrol engine giving an additional 123bhp.

There is a default Auto eDrive setting which gives you silent emission free motoring around town and is a joy to use. Unfortunately like so many PHEVs the electric only range is extremely limited and I found it gave well below the claimed 50kms.

It was a pity because you are then lugging around a reasonably heavy battery and electric motor to no real avail save what you can regenerate through braking.

That said the added weight of the lithium battery under the rear seats does give extra stability and a very composed driving feel.

All the controls, infotainment system and general driving position are first class as is passenger room front and rear. It is one of the easiest cars to get in and out of. The X1 should be complimented on keeping the grab handle above the driver’s door.

The four-wheel drive and eight-speed auto box are the icing on the cake of a competent premium SUV that will serve the whole family really well. In just a few days it became one of my favourite cars.

It will do the 0-100kmh in under nine seconds and excellent mpg is claimed which I couldn’t test accurately because of the present limitations. With government rebates the fully-loaded test car came in at €50,819, nearly €3,000 above the base price.

I was quite knocked out that it was that cheap compared to a fully-loaded pure petrol AWD model. However the car would only be worth it if you assiduously plug it in. Few will, which is a pity. It’s a lovely car and the pick of a very attractive bunch.

Meanwhile at the other end of the spectrum BMW has announced pricing for the iX the first model to be based on the group’s new future tool kit. The company says that its new technology flagship represents a “fresh interpretation of design, sustainability, locally emission-free driving pleasure, versatility and luxury”.

The launch starts at the year end with the BMW iX xDrive50 and BMW iX xDrive40. The latter including grants starts at €80,815 and with output of more than 240 kW/300 hp it will do 0 to 100 km/h in around 6.0 seconds.

“An additional pinch of hot spice” has been added to Toyota’s small car, said design director Lance Scott at the launch of the Aygo X prologue last Tuesday. With a very raised profile, new wedged roofline, high ground clearance, rear skid plate, bicycle mounting and bolder lines the car is aimed to be “practical and ready for tomorrow’s free spirits”.

So that they can record their new adventures, there is an action camera housed in the door, perfect says the company “for capturing and sharing moments of exploration”. S

ounds a bit of fun. I hope I’m not too old for it.

Volkswagen doubled and tripled down on its announcement the week before about their investment in electric motoring. It is massively ramping up battery production, abandoning its reliance on outside suppliers and investing in the ability to renew and reuse battery components. Volkswagen believes that its massive economies of scale will benefit all customers and, according to Thomas Schmall, the VW board member for technology, this will “finally make e-mobility affordable and the dominant drive technology”.

Many analysts say price parity with petrol and diesel cars will come in about three years and that by 2025 the global market share for EVs will be about 20pc. By that time governments will have to be seriously changing the way they raise revenue from carbon-based fuels.

So just as the range and price of EVs come in reach of everyone, the cost of using them might have to go up. There must be a sweet spot somewhere over the next few years but blink and you might miss it.

VW’s first ID.4 models have been arriving here. This fully electric, amazingly roomy SUV will do very well as it has more personality and style than the already popular ID.3 which is the best-selling EV at the moment.

The ID.4 City with a 52kWh battery, 148bhp and claimed range of 340km has an on the road price of €35,436 while the cheapest 77kWh, 204bhp Ist Edition battery model with a range of more than 500km costs €43,425 OTR. Prices are after

government grants.

The last week has been hard to bear for many. The issue over vaccines, the lack of proper plans and the stupidity of some people took the wind out of many sails. The dogs give me some uncomplicated joy and that bit of hand in mouth terror when they scent deer, chase squirrels or hear the clip-clop of horses.

I also love the way toddlers often show some amazing happiness when they see these furry bundles coming towards them at their own level. Constantly we are looking down at children and dogs. It must be great for both to see other creatures looking directly at them.

Just as many children looked deep into the eyes of our late great Sam, it is wonderful the way Ziggy and Dooey now share the joy. I hope they forgive us for trying to dress them up a bit last Wednesday.

