Bad driver alert: Lessons we never learn about hogging the outside lane

Some drivers never seem to recognise that they are doing something wrong

I genuinely wonder sometimes if there is a type of driver who never really learns that what he, or she, is doing is wrong.

Take the example of the perennial outside-lane hogger (OLH). Does he or she ever recognise that they are doing something out of kilter when those behind them flash their lights and honk their horns in frustrated orchestration to get them to move into the inside lane and let those behind overtake safely?

I don’t know about you but I have seen several cases of the OLH act recently.

As soon as the rearward cacophony erupts some OLHs react as if roused from a deep sleep and swerve out of the way to the inside lane.

But a good proportion stick to their guns. “Haha,” they defiantly seem to proclaim: “What we have we hold.”

Nothing short of an exocet into the rear of the car would shift them (I’m not advocating any manner of violence, of course, but they would do your head in).

Which leads me to the undertaker. No, not the funeral sort; the driver who loses patience with the OLH and takes the law into his own hands (it’s invariably a man) and scoots into the inside lane to pass and then gets back to the outside lane in front of the hogger.

This usually involves other cars on the inside braking to avoid a side-swipe or incident. It is the sort of move that can lead to people having to call the other type of undertaker.

And all because one driver is too stubborn to move over and the other is too impatient to wait for a legal opportunity.

I would dearly love to have seen a garda car near one of these exhibitions of dangerous driving on the M8 recently. It was frightening. They deserved to have been pulled over.