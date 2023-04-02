Auto advice: what should I do if I’m involved in an accident with an uninsured driver?

Our motoring editor answers your questions on uninsured drivers, why they are a growing problem and how it affects you

Are there many uninsured drivers on Irish roads? According to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) one in every 12 vehicles on Irish roads is being driven without insurance and this number is on the rise. Over the last two years, the number of uninsured vehicles has grown by more than 32,000, with an increase of more than 13,000 vehicles in the last 12 months.

If the current trends continue, the MIBI reckons the number of uninsured private vehicles is likely to pass the 200,000 mark in the next 12 to 18 months. This is a worrying trend, as it affects all motorists. On average, the MIBI pays out around €70m in compensation claims a year, which equates to an extra €30 to €35 on each motor-insurance policy in order to cover the costs of these claims.

What can I do if I am involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by uninsured or an unidentified driver? The MIBI assists motorists who are involved in a collision with an uninsured or unidentified driver. The MIBI was specifically set up so that compensation would be available to victims of uninsured and untraced drivers who have suffered personal injuries in road traffic accidents.

After an accident with an uninsured or unidentified driver, you should do the following.

Get the driver’s personal details, if possible. Write down the vehicle’s registration, make and model. Photograph the scene and location. Ask witnesses for contact details. Report the incident to gardaí and to your insurance provider as soon as possible. Also, do not try to make any agreement with the uninsured driver.

If you have been involved in a hit-and-run incident, write down any details you can remember about the vehicle before it drove away.

If you have a comprehensive insurance policy, you must file a report with your own insurer who will handle the claim on behalf of the MIBI, but if you don’t, you must fill out a MIBI claim form.

Top tip: An Garda Síochána has the power to seize an uninsured vehicle. There are also other significant penalties including an automatic court appearance, five penalty points, and a substantial fine.

