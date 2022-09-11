Auto advice: What is keyless car theft and how can you prevent falling victim to it?

What is keyless car theft? Most modern cars no longer require a key to physically unlock the doors. Instead, you simply walk towards the car with your key fob and press a button to open the car. Once inside, you start the engine via the start button. However, the key-fob signal only works over a very short range. Car thieves exploit keyless technology by using portable devices to amplify the signal between the fob and your car over a much greater distance.

How does the thief’s trick work?

Two devices are used: one is placed outside your home and picks up the signal from your key when it’s inside; this signal is then passed to a second device positioned by your car. It “tricks” your car into thinking the real key is nearby, so the doors open and the engine starts. This technique is used on fobs that are entirely keyless. If you have a fob that unlocks your car without a key, but you use an actual key to start the car, you don’t need to worry so much about this form of theft, but if you have no visible key blade on the fob, then your car is susceptible to keyless car theft.

So how can I protect my car then?

Keep car keys well away from windows and doors, ideally in a metal container or Faraday pouch (which is lined with material to block signals). It’ll help prevent the signal from being detected outside your home. You can buy a Faraday pouch online or from a car accessories shop for around €5. You should also contact your dealer to see if a motion-sensor enabled fob is available. These fobs go to sleep when not in motion, eg when stored at home, so no longer transmit or receive signals, and therefore cannot be subjected to the relay attack.

How else can I keep my car safe from theft?

If you don’t have an alarm, tracker or immobiliser fitted in your car as standard, there are plenty of companies that can fit one of these for you. The level of security depends on your budget, so do some research to make sure you’re getting what you pay for. If possible, put your car in a garage. Otherwise, park your car safely in a well-lit area and ensure it is locked, all the windows are shut and valuables are removed.

Top tip: It’s important that the Faraday pouch is completely sealed. So to check that it’s working effectively, put the key into your pouch, approach your car and try to open the door. If it doesn’t open then the pouch is working.

Got a question? Email sundaymotors@independent.ie