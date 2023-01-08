Auto advice: Top tips and practical advice for safe motoring in snowy, icy or frosty conditions

Before setting off, what should I do if I have to drive in snowy conditions?

Ensure your windows are clean and clear, and that you have all-round visibility before you drive off and make sure to clean all the lights. Take the time to clear snow off the roof of your car.

Check your tyres have enough grip to handle snow. The minimum legal tread depth is 1.6mm but a minimum depth of at least 3 mm is recommended for winter conditions. Don’t forget to check your spare tyre also.

Plan your journey around busier roads as these are more likely to have been gritted so avoid using shortcuts on minor roads — especially country lanes and housing estates as these are less likely to be cleared or treated with salt.

How do I drive safely in snow?

Start off gently and avoid high revs. Once on the road, it’s important to get your speed right: not too fast that you risk losing control, but not so slow that you risk losing momentum when it is needed. Stay in high gear to avoid skidding and maximise control.

Double or even triple your normal stopping distance from the vehicle in front so you are not relying on your brakes to be able to stop as it simply may not happen.

When approaching a bend make sure to slow down so that by the time you turn the steering wheel you have already lost sufficient speed. If travelling downhill ensure you reduce your speed before you start the descent as this will make it easier to control the car, do not let speed build-up.

And if the worst does happen then what should I do?

Keep track of where you are: if you have to call for help you need to be able to tell the breakdown or emergency services your location. If you break down or have to pull over on a motorway or dual carriageway, it is always better to leave your vehicle and stand a short distance behind and to the safe side of it.

What should I carry in my car if there is a risk of snow?

Pack an emergency kit including de-icer, a scraper, a shovel, jump leads, a torch and blankets.

