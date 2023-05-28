Auto advice: Here’s what drivers can do to keep cyclists safer on our roads

Our motoring editor answers your questions on how much distance to give cyclists when overtaking and what else to look for

"When driving a car, it is easy to forget that a cyclist does not have the same protection and safety features that you have in your car"

It’s important to give people who cycle the space to ride safely, so when overtaking them, leave at least one metre when in urban areas with speed limits of up to 50kmh, and at least 1.5 metres on roads where the speed limit is more than 50kmh.

Don’t be tempted to squeeze past when there really isn’t room, as people who cycle can be thrown off course by sudden gusts of wind or when having to avoid uneven road surfaces.

It’s also worth remembering that since November 2019, it has been an offence to overtake a cyclist dangerously. Drivers who overtake a cyclist dangerously are liable for a fixed charge of €120 and could have three penalty points added to their licence.

What is the Dutch Reach?

The Dutch Reach means you open your door with the hand furthest from the door — it’s the left hand for drivers here. This ensures you turn your body to face the window so you can see the roads clearly and can determine if it is safe to open the door. Therefore, you can avoid dooring “accidents” and crashes that injure and kill vulnerable users, particularly cyclists.

It originated in the Netherlands.

What else should I be mindful of?

Always check your mirrors regularly as a cyclist could be in your blind spot so look carefully before you manoeuvre your car.

Slowing down is also a key factor in keeping vulnerable road users safe: if you are driving too fast, you will not be able to react in time to the presence of other road users and this is why speed is the biggest contributing factor to road deaths.

When you hit someone at 50kmh, they have a 50pc chance of living. If hit at 60kmh, their chance drops to just 10pc, whereas nine out of ten people will survive being hit by a car at 30kmh.

Junctions are also particularly dangerous places for cyclists so look out for them and make eye contact with them if possible to let them know you have seen them.

Top Tip

It is easy to forget while driving a car that a cyclist does not have the same protection and safety features that you have in your car and that even relatively minor contact can seriously injure them.

