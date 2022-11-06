Auto advice: From strong winds to aquaplaning, expert tips on driving safely in wet and windy weather

What should I do if I have to drive in strong winds? Plan your journey. If you have the option, choose a route with less exposure to the weather and lower risk of fallen trees. Be aware of the danger posed by debris that may have blown into the roadway. When on the road, remember wind rarely blows steadily; a sudden gust can catch out even the most experienced driver. Expect sudden gusts at any time, but particularly on open stretches of road, when passing bridges or gaps in hedges or when overtaking high-sided vehicles. Make sure both hands are in the correct position on the steering wheel. High-sided vehicles are most affected by windy weather, so beware as strong gusts can blow them into your path. Reducing your speed will provide additional stability. Always take care when passing pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. Leave extra room and remember they can be blown across your path.

What about heavy rain and flooding?

When driving in heavy rain it is imperative you slow down and leave far more space than usual between you and the car in front as stopping distances lengthen significantly in heavy rain. If at all possible, avoid driving through flood water as deep water could cause serious damage to your car. Turn around and find another route but if you find yourself with no alternative, assess how deep the water is before you embark. If you do decide to drive through a flood, ensure you are on the highest section of the road and drive in a low gear. It’s important you don’t set off if a vehicle is approaching you.

What is aquaplaning and how does it happen?

Aquaplaning occurs when a layer of water forms between your tyres and the road surface. This causes the water in front of your tyres to build up faster than your car’s weight can push it out of the way. The result is your tyre loses contact with the road and you are in danger of skidding or even going off the road. To avoid aquaplaning, you should check your tyre pressure regularly, ensure your tyres are in good condition and reduce your speed when roads are wet as your tyres will have less chance of gripping to the road if you’re travelling at a higher speed.

