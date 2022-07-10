Auto advice: Buying a second-hand car? Our expert explains why prices are so high — and when they might fall

As prices soar, our motoring editor walks you through what is happening in the used-car market.

Why are used-car prices so high right now?

There are a number of factors at play in the used-car market at the moment, but one of the most significant is a consequence of the Brexit deal.

If importing a car from the UK, you now have to pay VAT and, in some cases, customs duty of 10pc, making imports far less attractive. As a result, imports are down this year by 34.4pc and almost 60pc when compared to 2019. In addition, the global chip shortage is causing supply issues for new cars. It had been expected that production volumes would start to improve toward the end of the year; however, the war in Ukraine is adding to supply-chain issues.

All of these factors, combined with increasing consumer confidence and high levels of spending post-lockdown, sent the prices of used cars

Can we expect to see prices fall?

It is likely that used-car prices will remain higher than they were pre-Covid-19. However, while the supply problems are not going to be resolved any time soon, the current pressure on personal finances will result in lower demand, which may see prices begin to stabilise.

What does this all mean for me if I am looking to buy a used car?

Prices of all used cars have risen considerably post-Covid-19 so, no matter what you are buying, you will pay more for it now than you would have even 12 months ago. However, not all makes and models have risen to the same extent; soaring fuel prices are increasing demand for electric and hybrid cars, so prices are rising faster in this segment.

My PCP contract is coming to an end. How will used-car prices impact that?

Those nearing the end of a PCP contract are in a good position. A guaranteed minimum future value (GMFV) represents what the car will be worth once the PCP ends. Given the current situation, the actual value of the car is likely to far exceed what it was projected to be when the contract first started. For example, your GMFV might be €10,000, but the car is actually worth €13,000, giving you equity of €3,000.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Top Tip

Used-car prices are also pushing car-rental prices up; car-hire companies are struggling to replace their fleets as car prices increase and manufacturers prioritise customer deliveries.

Email sundaymotors@independent.ie