This is the electric-powered supercar concept called the PB18 e-tron that Audi will unveil soon.

Audi to unveil ‘sports design for the future’ with new electric supercar

To be precise, it will do so on August 23, during the Pebble Beach Automotive Week in Monterey, California.

The auto giant has teased us with this darkened image of the concept.

They are describing it as a “design study for a puristic sports car of the future”.

Where have we heard that before?

The two-seater motor was developed at the company’s recently-opened Design Loft in Malibu.

It is, of course, merely a concept and there are few technical details available about the PB18 e-tron.

But there are hints, the more observant claim that the car will take design cues from the Le Mans-winning Audi R18 e-tron, as well as embodying technical solutions currently being worked on for an electric-powered new-generation R8. On the concept, it is possible to see tiny cameras on the cockpit – believed to be there to relay real-time rear-view video.

There are similarities with options on Audi’s E-tron electric car due to be rolled out on September 17.

By the way, PB18 designates the Pebble Beach (PB) venue and this year, 2018.

