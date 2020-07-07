Audi reveal Q4 compact EV concept SUV 

This is the first official picture of Audi's electric Q4 Sportback SUV e-tron concept - the seventh EV in a burgeoning product line-up.

Last year its first compact electric SUV was shown at the Geneva Motor show as a rival for the likes of Jaguar's i-PACE

This is the second model of the series. As a coupe, the Sportback differs visually with its sharply raked roofline and how it merges with the pronounced muscle design that over-arches the rear wheels.

Both cars are pencilled in for production next year so we're probably talking late 2021/early 2020 for Irish buyers who can, in the meantime, mull over which of the two they prefer.

Understandably, there is no projection on price at this stage as I'm sure it still has to be worked out, given the time yet to go to production.

At the world launch, online, one of the Audi executives described it as being "probably the most sporting SUV we've made". That's saying a lot. We'll wait and see.

Based on the already famous Volkswagen modular electrification platform (MEB), it has a long wheelbase to provide decent internal room while the battery is slotted under the floor to create plenty of cabin space too.

And there will be a high level of inter-connectivity; so much so the cabin is being described as 'digital'.

At 4.60m (15.1 ft) long and 1.60m (5.2 ft) tall, the Sportback is 1cm longer and lower than the first model unveiled. Both are the same width (1.90m, 6.2 ft) and have similar wheelbase dimensions of 2.77m (9.1 ft). They also have the same drive technology. But because of its design, the Sportback looks longer.

There are two electric motors (225 kW system output) and quattro all-wheel drive. Both can get to 100kmh in 6.3 seconds.

The 82 kWh batteries occupy most the space under the body between the axles. And there is a claimed range of 450kms.

The rear-wheel drive versions have a longer (500km-plus) range.

By the way, watch out for the large 22ins wheels. What an impact they make.

Indo Motoring