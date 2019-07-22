Around 6,000 Irish-owned Volvo cars recalled over engine fault fear

AROUND 6,000 Irish-owned Volvo cars are being recalled over fears a fault in the engine compartment could start a fire.

More than 500,000 are being recalled worldwide, with more than 69,000 cars in the UK included in that figure.

In Dublin, a Volvo spokeswoman said the company is contacting all “potentially affected (Irish) customers” by letter to inform them of the issue and asking them to contact their local dealer to have the problem fixed.

The spokeswoman added that the letters will also highlight “what to pay attention to in terms of engine operation”.

It is understood the cars being recalled include 2-litre 4cyl diesels produced between 2014 and 2019 and that those affected are the S60, S80, S90 saloons, V40, V60, V70, V90 estates and XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

Customers will not have to pay for any work carried out to rectify the problem; the company declined to estimate what the recall would cost it.

In a statement explaining why the recall was announced, Volvo said internal investigations “have identified that in very rare cases, the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform" - causing a risk of fire.

It said that in “the most extreme cases” there is the possibility “that a localised engine bay fire may occur".

The Swedish carmaker was bought by the Chinese group Geely in 2010.

Online Editors