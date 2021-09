WE COULD possibly see a car bearing the name Ford Cortina in future as the brand battles waves of new product from China and Korea.

While Ford is are not disclosing specific names or plans, it is saying that bringing old ‘emotional’ names to the fore could be one way of distinguishing its cars from the torrent of new competitors.

It has done so with great success with the likes of the Mustang.

Anyone for a Cortina? Or an Orion?