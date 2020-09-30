Annual saving of €5,000 on running cost makes sense

Saving €5,000 a year on a vehicle is a core reason Mullingar-based security firm Key Guard recently bought 10 new electric Renault Zoe vans. If that was repeated around the country we wouldn't be long making EVs the dominant force the Government wants them to be.

The company, established in 2013 by Paul Ennis (pictured) and Ray Moore, employs 160 people at its HQ and patrol bases around the country. With its fleet vehicles each covering up to 150,000km a year, management reckoned that switching its patrol fleet to electric would mean €5,000 saved per vehicle.

They bought the vans from Tullamore Motors Renault.

So far, the company has bought 10 Zoe Commercials, two Zoe passenger cars and two Renault Kangoo ZE vans.

A new charging infrastructure at all its bases, and staff training, means they are investing a total of €450,000 in the switch.

The Zoe commercial has a claimed range of up to 395km and costs from €29,190 including Vat and after a €3,800 grant for business buyers.

* THE latest Toyota Land Cruiser arrives next month. There's a more powerful 2.8 litre 204hp diesel engine. Stop & Start technology is said to lower fuel consumption to 7.4l/100 km and emissions to 195g/km. There is also an upgraded multimedia system. Prices start from €45,160 with 2pc VAT reduction, and from €38,171 ex-VAT.

Indo Motoring