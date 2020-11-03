All eyes on new hybrid version of Toyota Yaris

Eye-catching: The Yaris hybrid boasts increased power and fuel economy, as well as lower emissions and improved safety features

TOYOTA’s new Yaris 1.5-litre hybrid has just arrived and costs from €23,055.

A 1-litre petrol version has been on sale for a while but given the focus on “electrification” , the hybrid will command lots of attention.

They claim this new system works in EV mode for up to 80pc of the time in urban driving (you will now be able to see the amount of time you are travelling on zero-emissions).

Overall hybrid efficiency is claimed to have improved 20pc with the combined systems’ output up 16pc to 116hp. So it should be nice and peppy.

They say CO2 emissions have dropped to 88g/km and real-world WLTP average fuel economy is improved by 20pc to 3.9 l/100/km.

The brand’s Safety Sense systems now includes more elements as standard – including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as Lane Trace Assist, Emergency Steering Assist and Intersection Turn Assistance.

The Pre-Collision System can now detect pedestrians by day and night and cyclists in daytime driving. Then there is Intersection Turn Assistance. It recognises the risk of a collision if making a turn at a crossroads. Yaris is the first Toyota to have centre airbags (help keep driver and passenger from colliding in a side impact).

There are other elements you can order, such as LED headlamps, an 8ins touchscreen and smart entry.

