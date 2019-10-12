Adrian Weckler: Three reasons why I'm not ready to go electric

The positives are appealing. They have high spec interiors, incredible acceleration power and give you the feeling of being more environmentally friendly.

But three things have stopped me: the price, the poor distance range and the lack of public charging points.

The price has come down to a reasonable level - you can now get a new model for under €30,000, which is manageable if you have a model to trade-in in decent condition.

But the range for any of these sub-€30,000 electric cars is still really weak. It's typically around 150km. I can't drive from Dublin to north Mayo in one without running out of juice half way.

And the lack of charging points remains chronic. On that drive to Mayo, there are only a few individual 'slow charging' spots to recharge west of the Shannon. If I'm lucky and the spot isn't occupied, it will take me between two and four hours to recharge while I look for something to do, or just sit in my car.

So a four-hour drive becomes a seven-hour drive, at a minimum.

In Ireland, there are 800 public charging points for electric cars. Most are in or around cities. But over 90pc of these are 'slow charging' facilities.

In other words, they're almost useless. For example, the last time I used one was when driving an eGolf (€38,000 new, even after all the available grants, so out of my budget range anyway). I was stuck for power so I plugged one in at a Dublin suburb. After an hour sitting in Abrakebabra across the road, I returned to find that it was just over a quarter charged. That was enough to get me around for the day, but not if I wanted to travel out to one or two retail parks on the outskirts of the city.

The Government's paltry €6m in last week's Budget for public charging infrastructure will do very little to remedy this.

It's such a shame. Electric cars are the future, without question.

But every time I consider switching to one, I'm reminded of why hardly anyone - including government ministers - actually buys one. You can't safely rely on getting somewhere beyond a few kilometres away without possibly being stranded.

Yes, a Tesla will give you a range of over 300km. But at over €60,000, that is not a realistic option for all but a tiny handful of people.

