Mother’s Day gift guide: the chicest, most stylish presents to spoil your mum with on March 19

Ditch the ‘World’s Best Mammy’ mug and show your appreciation with our round-up of unusual, thoughtful ideas to suit all budgets

Lola massage gun, €99, Arnotts Expand
Unimug tea infuser, €17.95, Article.ie Expand
Marble board, €130, Industry &amp; Co Expand
Kildorrery butter knife, €30, CK53Design.ie Expand
Bonvo letter pendant, €100, Gallery9.ie Expand
Adidas Gazelle trainers, €102, Office Expand
Striped jumper, €75, Kilkenny Design Expand
Chimi sunglasses, €165, Costume Dublin Expand
Fox heated pad, €30, Designist.ie Expand
Cat Cafe &amp; Dog Park puzzle, €17.99, HobbyShop.ie Expand
Veritable Classic Indoor Garden, €149, Harvey Norman Expand
Lola massage gun, €99, Arnotts

Meadhbh McGrath

Each Mother’s Day, there are certain gifts we return to time and again — the bunch of flowers, the box of Ferrero Rocher, the novelty piece emblazoned with “World’s Best Mammy” — but why not mix things up this year and give her something a little different?

There are many unique and thoughtful ways you can show your appreciation on March 19, whether you’re buying for a first-time mam who needs some pampering, a difficult-to-please mother-in-law, a granny who says she has everything or another special parent in your life.

