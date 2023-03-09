Mother’s Day gift guide: the chicest, most stylish presents to spoil your mum with on March 19

Each Mother’s Day, there are certain gifts we return to time and again — the bunch of flowers, the box of Ferrero Rocher, the novelty piece emblazoned with “World’s Best Mammy” — but why not mix things up this year and give her something a little different?

There are many unique and thoughtful ways you can show your appreciation on March 19, whether you’re buying for a first-time mam who needs some pampering, a difficult-to-please mother-in-law, a granny who says she has everything or another special parent in your life.

Here, we round up 12 of the best non-traditional Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mam.

​For the foodie

Upgrade her cuppa with the Unimug (€17.95), an all-in-one brewer, strainer and cup created by Japanese brand Kinto and sold by Dublin shop Article.ie.

Made from heat-resistant glass and available in navy blue, deep red or golden yellow, it has a built-in infuser and lid so she can enjoy her favourite loose-leaf tea, and the cup is clear to showcase the tea inside.

Unimug tea infuser, €17.95, Article.ie

Unimug tea infuser, €17.95, Article.ie

For a boozier beverage, look to WineLab.ie, the Kildare company that offers a First Look Club subscription service, priced from €55 for three months’ subscription of three 75cl bottles per month.

Every four weeks, she’ll receive a mixed case of wine, including one special bottle chosen for the club, which could be a brand new import or a new vintage of one of the brand’s long-time favourites.

Cases contain a mixture of white and red wines, and can also occasionally feature rosé, orange or sparkling wines — ideal for the mother who is adventurous with her wine choices. It also comes with a colourful map with details on the wine’s region, so she can keep track of her wine-tasting journey.

Marble board, €130, Industry & Co

Marble board, €130, Industry & Co

Elevated takes on simple kitchen essentials always make for a lovely gift, as they are often the kind of thing she would never buy for herself. Dublin boutique Industry & Co sells a pink polished marble cutting board by Dutch brand HK Living (€130). A super-stylish addition to any cook’s collection, each one is unique due to the subtle variations in the natural marble.

On a lower budget, there’s the handcrafted Kildorrery butter knives from CK53 Design (€30), which may be used for either butter or soft cheeses.

Kildorrery butter knife, €30, CK53Design.ie

Kildorrery butter knife, €30, CK53Design.ie

Made from sustainable hardwood in Golden Vale, Co Cork, they are sold in cherry, oak or walnut varieties. Woodworker Patrick Murphy preserves the natural colour of the woods and each one is finished with homemade beeswax polish.

​For the fashionista

Letter pendants remain a popular sentimental jewellery gift, but opt for something a little different from the classic cursive or stamped styles with the curvy version by Bonvo, the young Greek designer’s necklaces stocked in Naas boutique Gallery 9 (€100).

Each letter pendant has been hand-shaped and created using a lost-wax process to capture the fluid texture of molten metals, and the gold-plated sterling silver has a shiny finish.

Bonvo letter pendant, €100, Gallery9.ie

Bonvo letter pendant, €100, Gallery9.ie

Take the sneakerhead in your life to new heights with Adidas’s reworked Gazelle Bold shoes, which bring a triple-stacked rubber platform outsole to the street style icon (€102, Office).

The silhouette’s signature three-stripes and suede look remain the same, while the vibrant blue and pastel pink colourway is sure to brighten up her everyday wardrobe.

Adidas Gazelle trainers, €102, Office

Adidas Gazelle trainers, €102, Office

To keep her cosy during the transitional weather, check out the White Stuff’s striped jumper at Kilkenny Design (€75, available in sizes 10-18). It has a regular fit and classic shape in a soft wool-cotton blend, perfect for throwing on with jeans and trainers.

The varying stripes and colours add visual interest, and the calming palette of blues with bold red trim will bring a hint of colour to even the most basic outfits.

Striped jumper, €75, Kilkenny Design

Striped jumper, €75, Kilkenny Design

Or look ahead to sunnier weather by gifting her a pair of superstar sunglasses, like these purple shades by cult Stockholm brand Chimi (€165, Costume Dublin).

Made with glossy acetate, they have a glamorous, oversized square frame and the fun violet hue will offer a vibrant alternative to darker sunnies in her eyewear collection.

Chimi sunglasses, €165, Costume Dublin

Chimi sunglasses, €165, Costume Dublin

​For the homebody

Help to relieve the tension in her shoulders, feet and limbs with the Lola massage gun (€99, Arnotts). It’s a neat device that can be easily held in one hand, unlike heavier full-size massagers that can be too strong around the neck area.

As well as being lightweight, the massage gun is silent enough to use while watching TV, and it’s great for tackling post-exercise soreness, stiffness after a long day at work, or general fatigue and muscle ache.

She can switch between four speed modes and four heads to massage narrower or wider parts of the body.

For something simpler and more wallet-friendly to cosy up with on the couch, Dublin store Designist sells adorable animal-shaped heating pads (€30).

Fox heated pad, €30, Designist.ie

Fox heated pad, €30, Designist.ie

Designed to look like a cute fox or dog, the inner wheat bag is unscented and takes just a couple of minutes to heat up in the microwave, then the pad can deliver 45 minutes of toastiness when wrapped around the neck, shoulders and upper back.

Whether she’s a dog person, a cat person or both, Professor Puzzle’s double-sided jigsaw caters to all (€17.99, HobbyShop.ie).

The puzzle provides an enjoyable challenge either way, featuring a colourful illustration of curious pups in the dog park on one side and lounging cats in the “Cattuccino” cafe on the other. With 500 pieces, it’s sure to keep her busy.

Cat Cafe & Dog Park puzzle, €17.99, HobbyShop.ie

Cat Cafe & Dog Park puzzle, €17.99, HobbyShop.ie

Those who aren’t lucky enough to have an outdoor space for gardening can still cultivate an impressive harvest with the Veritable Classic indoor garden (€149, Harvey Norman).

Containing four seeded growing packs, this compact kit will allow her to enjoy her own home-grown herbs and baby vegetables year-round.

Veritable Classic Indoor Garden, €149, Harvey Norman

Veritable Classic Indoor Garden, €149, Harvey Norman

It’s also a good option for people who aren’t as green-fingered as they might like to be, as the set mostly takes care of itself: the kit boasts a water tank that can hold up to three weeks’ worth of water — particularly handy in case she’s heading off on holiday or just forgets to top it up.

Plus, it has its own LED lighting system designed to mimic the natural daylight cycle, so she doesn’t even need to place it by a window or natural light.