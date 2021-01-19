| 9.7°C Dublin

Motherhood, modelling and Mar-a-Lago: Can Melania Trump enjoy a fresh start after the strain of the White House?

The Trumps are set to leave Washington tomorrow, and the outgoing first lady is likely to tread a very different path from predecessors like Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton

Melania Trump is leaving the White House tomorrow

Claire O'Mahony

The prospect of the Trump family’s future raises all kinds of intriguing questions. Will the twice-impeached president be convicted by the Senate? Can he ever find another social media platform he loves as much as Twitter? Will daughter Ivanka realise her cherished political ambitions and run for Florida governor?

If Donald Trump’s four-year tenure with its ignominious departure has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected when it comes to this clan.

This is true, most of all, for Melania Trump (50), who has retained an element of mystique throughout her White House residency.

