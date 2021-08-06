| 16.9°C Dublin

Mother of murdered Jennifer Cardy (9): ‘I felt a strange sense of heaviness that day Jennifer left to visit her friend’

In her newly-published memoir Pat Cardy, mother of little girl murdered by notorious paedophile Robert Black, reveals a series of inexplicable occurrences

Memories: Pat and Andrew Cardy Expand

Gail Walker

Four years before her adored daughter Jennifer was murdered by the serial killer Robert Black, Pat Cardy was overcome by a sudden impulse to kneel and pray to God that the Lord would be with her little girl at the time of her death.

After the nine-year-old’s abduction she had an extraordinarily vivid dream where she says she met and spoke to Jennifer in Heaven.

Even the birth of her younger daughter Victoria, a baby when her older sister was killed, was astonishing and left doctors baffled, for Pat had been sterilised two years earlier.

