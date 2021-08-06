Mother of murdered Jennifer Cardy (9): ‘I felt a strange sense of heaviness that day Jennifer left to visit her friend’

Four years before her adored daughter Jennifer was murdered by the serial killer Robert Black, Pat Cardy was overcome by a sudden impulse to kneel and pray to God that the Lord would be with her little girl at the time of her death.

After the nine-year-old’s abduction she had an extraordinarily vivid dream where she says she met and spoke to Jennifer in Heaven.

Even the birth of her younger daughter Victoria, a baby when her older sister was killed, was astonishing and left doctors baffled, for Pat had been sterilised two years earlier.

Then there were the weeks before that fateful summer day 40 years ago this month, when Pat and husband Andrew had such an overwhelming sense of foreboding that they scrutinised life insurance documents, convinced something terrible lay ahead.

It did. But the tragedy that engulfed their family was far beyond their darkest imaginings — as it was to a shocked Northern Ireland public inured to terrorist violence yet believing, with good reason, its children could play outdoors, safe from predatory paedophiles.

The Cardys are a truly remarkable couple, and not just because they have survived the unimaginable. They also have emerged from a catastrophic loss — one still felt acutely — with an exceptional grace.

To begin to understand them, and the occasionally startling revelations Pat makes in her deeply moving memoir, you need to understand they have a deep, unwavering Christian faith. One tested in extremis that has only emerged stronger.

“God has brought great comfort,” says Pat, now 73 and a wheelchair user after losing a leg to diabetes. She also had a stroke and has rheumatoid arthritis. Andrew, a youthful 72, is an attentive, loving carer.

Though I’ve often spoken at length with Pat, she’s never articulated her raw anguish in the detail she reveals in There Came A Day. Nor talked of the series of inexplicable occurrences we are about to discuss.

We meet in Ballinderry at the same comfortably middle-class, white-fronted, detached house that Jennifer left on her new red bicycle after lunch on August 12, 1981, to cycle to a friend’s house. Minutes later she fell into the clutches of Black.

A van driver who prowled quiet roads for victims, Black was jailed for life in 1994 for the rape and murder of schoolgirls Susan Maxwell (11), Caroline Hogg (5) and Sarah Harper (10) in the Borders, Edinburgh and Leeds. A decade ago he was found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering Jennifer. He died aged 68 in Maghaberry Prison in 2016.

Pat had kept the moment she prayed for Jennifer, four years before her death, a secret from even close family for years, “but considering what happened to her, I feel I can write about it now”.

The Cardys were living in a council house in Milltown, near Belfast. Andrew was working late and Pat was saying goodnight to her children Mark, then nine; Philip, almost two, and Jennifer, who was five.

“Jennifer had the box room. She was sleeping and I brushed her fringe from her eyes before closing the door quietly. As I did so I felt like I had been electrocuted, then heard these words — I knew it was the Lord — ‘Pray for her death’. It was so clear.

“Trying to think practically, I told myself that it would be another 70 years at least before Jennifer would die, but ‘Pray for her death’ would not leave me.

“I obediently got on my knees and prayed those words that I didn’t understand: ‘Lord, I now commend Jennifer to you, that You will be with her at the time and at the hour of her death’.

“A sudden release of peace took hold of me. In some strange way I needed no understanding to make human sense of what I had just prayed.”

Even now Pat ponders the significance of that moment, still uncertain as to what it meant, but clearly drawing comfort from it.

Just as she and Andrew did from Victoria’s surprise arrival. Though it felt a blessing at the time, with hindsight it took on even greater import.

At 27 Pat had been diagnosed with diabetes and advised by a doctor to have no more children.

“But nine months after I was sterilised I had morning sickness. My GP said there was a bug going round, but agreed to do a pregnancy test. When it came back positive he insisted on another one. It, too, was positive. Victoria, our beautiful little ‘bug’, was born at Christmas 1980.”

While Pat firmly believes that Victoria “was sent for a reason”, she is explicit that her younger daughter “was never a replacement for Jennifer; Victoria is her own woman”.

A new baby, moving into their recently built home and Andrew’s flourishing kitchen business should have had the Cardys in buoyant mood. Instead, that summer Pat and Andrew felt only a gnawing apprehension about the future.

“Businessmen were being targeted by the IRA, many left dead,” says Pat. “We thought that was the reason for our foreboding.”

Andrew interjects: “I’m always optimistic, but I talked to Pat about the amount of life cover I had. I’d that feeling something was looming…”

Now, of course, they believe it was a premonition they were about to lose their daughter. “I felt a strange sense of heaviness that day as Jennifer left to visit her friend Louise,” says Pat bleakly.

She’s embarrassed when I tell her she’s a gifted writer, but her book offers a profound insight into journeying through acute grief. Her recollections are intimate, heartrending — and often still chilling.

That afternoon with mounting anxiety she’d listened out for the returning pitter-patter of Jennifer’s sandals on the kitchen floor. She had wanted to be back by 4.20pm to watch Jackanory. That sound never came.

They had no phone and Pat’s car had a puncture. When Andrew arrived home from work at 5.30pm he quickly repaired the car and Pat drove to Louise’s house only to be told she’d never arrived. “I was plunged into a desperate unreality”, she says. She hastily visited other friends’ houses “but each time was met with: ‘No, Jennifer’s not here’”.

Panic-stricken, the family embarked on a wider search but found no trace of Jennifer.

They contacted the local RUC station and soon police and Army, joined by local volunteers, were searching the area. At midnight neighbours driving down the road with a spotlight in a pick-up truck spotted Jennifer’s bicycle, glistening in the dark undergrowth. “Its stand was down. We think she’d stopped to put her cardigan on. We knew then Jennifer had been abducted,” says Pat.

Politicians and local churches rallied round. Rev Ian Paisley prayed with them. and they found solace in a local priest’s words: “If Jennifer should never return here, she will surely be found in her Father’s house above.”

Six days and six nights later Jennifer’s body was found by two young anglers in McKee’s Dam, near Hillsborough. Andrew insisted he go alone to Craigavon morgue to identify his daughter. “When they unzipped the top of the bag to show me her face, I wasn’t 100% sure,” he explains. “I asked them to unzip it so that I could see all of her… and then I knew it was Jennifer. I nearly collapsed, a police officer held me up. But it was the last thing I could do for Jennifer and I was going to do it.”

Starkly painful vignettes remain. In her mind’s eye Pat can still see their son Philip, just six, playing happily, oblivious to the impending heartache. Herself sitting beneath a tree in the garden where a fortnight earlier the family happily had posed for photographs but where now she could only embrace baby Victoria in the terrible silence. Older son Mark, then 13 — “too young to be a man but also too old to be a child” — becoming withdrawn.

The day after the funeral Pat set about frantically cleaning the house only to find herself undone by the sight of Jennifer’s toothbrush, face cloth and Snow White soap. She felt suicidal. “I would never see her again,” she writes. “The little soap, so often used, was now dried, forlorn and abandoned… I hungered for my own death… ‘Lord, I want to die. I cannot live. I cannot go to her. You will not bring her to me. You cannot help me.’” She tells me: “The funeral came very quickly, but it was the day-to-day living afterwards which was so hard. I’d go to bed feeling so traumatised that I wondered if I’d waken in the morning. When I did, I’d literally to train myself to breathe in and out.”

Maintaining some façade of normality for their children was hard but crucial. She’d hide in their downstairs bathroom, which she could lock for privacy. Alone, she’d slump to the floor, wracked with sobs and praying.

Jennifer’s toys, including her prized Sindy doll’s house, remained in the living room where the older boys eyed them uncomfortably. “We decided to live without shrines,” she says, so they donated them to a children’s home in Lisburn, though kept more personal belongings.

There were brutal moments. Police questioned Andrew after a cruel, unfounded rumour that he was not Jennifer’s father and the couple had killed their own daughter.

Visiting Jennifer’s grave alone, she felt consumed with guilt.

“‘This was all my fault,’ I said to myself. ‘I should never have let her go that afternoon. Had I kept her at home Jennifer would still be alive.’”

Jennifer loved reading Bible stories and had been due to attend a Good News children’s camp days after she was murdered. Pat begged God to show her Jennifer in Heaven and soon afterwards had “an astonishing dream” where she met Jennifer on a ship.

“I’ve had a lifelong fear of the dark and of water, but I saw a liner on the horizon and knew I had to reach it. I stepped into the deep sea and as I began to walk towards it I felt a metal walkway beneath my feet. Then, a distinguished gentleman in a white naval suit said: ‘You are here to meet Jennifer’.”

On board a door opened and she saw her daughter, dressed in the white and red strawberry T-shirt and red cord trousers she’d been wearing when she last left home. “My first look!,” Pat says. “We called simultaneously to one another, our voices broken: ‘Mummy!’ ‘Jennifer!’”

After spending time together, “we are on the deck of the ship and I knew it was time to leave, sadness holding me as I watched her. ‘Mummy, you have to go back’ she says in her soft little voice. I tell her there’s a walkway and she can come with me but she says: ‘Mummy, I’m ’asposed to stay here’, that endearing idiom of Jennifer.

“With a last engaging look she left me. After the door closed, I hammered on it. She’d remained behind it to say: ‘Mummy, I’m still here’.”

None of us speak for a few moments. Pat’s enduring grief is palpable. Andrew fetches a photograph album. “She’d a great oul nature, hadn’t she, Pat?” he says.

Pat says Black’s later victims were found shoeless. Jennifer was a tomboy who loved climbing trees: “She’d have fought him, that’s why he removed the others’ shoes.”

We talk about forgiveness. Andrew says that “for years he wanted to slit Black’s throat” but ultimately “such feelings only destroy you”.

Their daughter’s murderer never met his eye in court, but “once he walked by me and it felt like Hell passing”.

Pat says if Black had asked for forgiveness, she’d have wanted to meet him face-to-face.

Their ordeal continued when Black appealed his conviction. “He’d no conscience,” says Andrew, who like his wife, supports capital punishment in cases of premeditated murder.

The couple have known much hardship. Andrew’s business went bankrupt. Victoria broke her neck in Australia but mercifully recovered. Son Philip’s first child, a boy, was stillborn.

Later, I ask if they ever considered moving away from this house and that spot on the road just beyond the row of ruined cottages.

Though both still struggle to pass it — Andrew felt “a dreadful evil” the first time he did so — they feel knitted into the Ballinderry community.

That afternoon after Jennifer left, Pat sat outside the house with Victoria reading a novel. “I’ve never read fiction since.”

Pointing to the kitchen door, she adds: “Jennifer asked me to check the time on her new watch. Over there at the radiator was where I last talked to her.

“She handed Victoria to me, giggling: ‘Oh mum, she’s getting too heavy’. She came back inside to take a handkerchief from the drawer, then away she went.

“As she closed the door behind her, her fair hair swept around her face. That’s my last remembrance of her.”

There Came a Day by Patricia L Cardy is published by 10Publishing, priced £9.99. Available at all Faith Mission bookshops and from www.10ofthese.com