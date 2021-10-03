Most people spend more time researching their holidays than their faith, so why is changing religions seen as so extreme?

I was baptised into the Catholic faith before I knew any different. Back then, most Irish kids were baptised but in most cases it wasn’t because their parents had gone on a quest for enlightenment and concluded that Catholicism aligned with their beliefs. People simply baptised their children because they themselves had been baptised. To stop and consider, to deliberate and question, was frowned upon. Doubt was the first hesitant step towards denial. The majority of people did more research when choosing holiday accommodation than choosing a religious identity.

I recently worked on a series of podcasts about world religions, and found the origins and practices of Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam and Judaism fascinating. In other podcasts, where I learned about food allergies, for example, there was nothing strange about me processing the information I’d learned and taking it further: getting allergy tested, and, as a result, switching to a dairy-free diet. However, if I changed religion, that would be considered extreme.

I know some people who have converted, but it has always been for marriage. People seem satisfied with that answer; there’s a concrete reason for the change that’s not considered odd or alarming. However, when people become passionate about religion to the extent that they would switch, it seems to confuse some and disturb others. It’s not dissimilar to the reaction that might result if someone from Mayo, say, decided to defect and support Dublin GAA. Why are we so passionate about identities we had no part in creating? You just happen to be from wherever you’re from. You didn’t research and study and make a considered choice to support their football team. So why is it so dramatic and radical to defect?

If someone goes out of their way to change religion, they are often seen as being on a path to becoming a fanatic, simply because the act of converting is seen as so extreme. I think, in essence, it boils down to tradition and community. Although many people are not practising a faith, when things get heightened at weddings, funerals, etc people return to what they know and stay close to their family traditions. To change religion, in that case, is akin to choosing to speak in a new language — one that your people don’t understand. My friends and I don’t talk about God, I know only two people my age who go to Mass, and I know more people who “put things out to the universe” or do a manifestation practice than pray the formal prayers we learned at school. There’s certainly been a shift away from organised religion with my generation. In most Irish communities, it’s seen as sort of radical to be a millennial who identifies as Catholic or to be actively practising any kind of religion. I think it’s because we are an information generation. We have been primed to always watch out for scams and fraud. Our radar for what is real and what is fake is always switched on. We have had mantras about not trusting everything we read drilled into our heads since we got our first email addresses. It’s harder to keep people indoctrinated when they have easier access to infinite sources of information. Internet natives are wary of anyone who has to go to a lot of effort to make us believe in something. We have had to train in the art of critical thinking so we don’t give our bank details to nefarious disembodied avatars. We detect and evade anything that isn’t fact-based. Faith, then, which necessitates belief in the face of no solid evidence, is hard for many of us now. It’s unfortunate, because I don’t believe that we are any less spiritual or that we are any more certain of what life and death are all about. I have all the worries and fears that previous generations had but I don’t get the comfort my nana had on her deathbed from her firm belief in God and religion. I’m always searching for something to believe in: God, horoscopes, personality tests, governments. Belief is driven by deep-seated psychological and neurological impulses to tether ourselves to something. I don’t think we should feel threatened when someone chooses to be comforted by something different to us. Ultimately, the path someone walks for their life is deeply personal and I strongly believe it’s better for those decisions to be intentional and considered rather than simply done because of mass expectation.