Most people spend more time researching their holidays than their faith, so why is changing religions seen as so extreme?

Why, when most people have spent more time researching their holiday accommodation than their faith, is changing religions seen as so extreme?

I was baptised into the Catholic faith before I knew any different. Back then, most Irish kids were baptised but in most cases it wasn’t because their parents had gone on a quest for enlightenment and concluded that Catholicism aligned with their beliefs. People simply baptised their children because they themselves had been baptised. To stop and consider, to deliberate and question, was frowned upon. Doubt was the first hesitant step towards denial. The majority of people did more research when choosing holiday accommodation than choosing a religious identity.

I recently worked on a series of podcasts about world religions, and found the origins and practices of Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam and Judaism fascinating. In other podcasts, where I learned about food allergies, for example, there was nothing strange about me processing the information I’d learned and taking it further: getting allergy tested, and, as a result, switching to a dairy-free diet. However, if I changed religion, that would be considered extreme.

I know some people who have converted, but it has always been for marriage. People seem satisfied with that answer; there’s a concrete reason for the change that’s not considered odd or alarming. However, when people become passionate about religion to the extent that they would switch, it seems to confuse some and disturb others. It’s not dissimilar to the reaction that might result if someone from Mayo, say, decided to defect and support Dublin GAA. Why are we so passionate about identities we had no part in creating? You just happen to be from wherever you’re from. You didn’t research and study and make a considered choice to support their football team. So why is it so dramatic and radical to defect?

