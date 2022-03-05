Monica McWilliams on women being airbrushed from the North’s peace process history

The title of Monica McWilliams’ memoir of 50 years of activism is a riposte to a male politician who told her to sit down and shut up. It’s called Stand Up, Speak Out.

She has lived by those words. The 68-year-old from Derry helped to shape the Good Friday Agreement as co-leader of Northern Ireland’s Women’s Coalition (NIWC), has served as the North’s chief human rights commissioner and has worked to promote peace and combat poverty and domestic violence.

Speaking to Review before International Women’s Day, she is proud of her legacy but frustrated at how men are still centre stage in discussions of the peace process.

“When we get the decades-old release of historic records, it is man after man after man’s names,” she says. “And yes, Bertie Ahern, Tony Blair, John Hume, Gerry Adams, Martin McGuinness, David Ervine and more did good work… but not a mention anywhere that women were putting other things on the table.”

Former minister Liz O’Donnell got “written out”, she says, and Mo Mowlam, the late Northern secretary, seems to be remembered more for her bad language.

“This woman was phenomenal,” says McWilliams of Mowlam. “She was a breath of fresh air. How many men use bad language and nothing is said? Along comes a woman who uses a few swear words and that’s all they remember about her.

“Also US Senator George Mitchell’s chief of staff Martha Pope’s reputation was attacked but she survived. This is what happens to strong women in these processes.”

During the negotiations that led to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, much of the focus was on the governance arrangements, prisoner releases and policing reforms. While they were important, the NIWC also wanted to address human rights and equality issues.

McWilliams, with NIWC co-leader Pearl Sagar, pushed for a civic forum to be established, and emphasised the need for recognition of the impact of the conflict on victims.

They argued for community development, resources for young people, integrated education and shared housing and women’s right to full and equal political participation.

“It is all part of conflict resolution. We were thinking about where will people be in 20 to 30 years, and what are you going to do about the issues they face,” McWilliams says.

“We could have ended up with a conflict like Bosnia except that we had so many grassroots people trying to stabilise local communities.”

She says she was inspired to work for change by “what was happening when I was a teenager”, In her words, “Northern Ireland exploded in front of my face.”

McWilliams says it was clear to her that the civil rights movement was composed of people like her who wanted “sensible things” like the right to vote, decent housing, and jobs. “I couldn’t see why anyone would be against that. And I saw repression.”

As an “invincible” teenager, she wanted to “change the world here”. The focus on women’s rights came after she studied at Queen’s University Belfast and spent time in the US.

“Northern Ireland was a very male-dominated society. I didn’t realise quite how much. Coming back from the States, seeing the women’s movement taking off was exhilarating,” she says. “We hadn’t a clue where it would go in a very patriarchal, conservative society like Northern Ireland in the 1970s.”

McWilliams wants her book to tell a different history, a ‘her-story’.

“Women here were remarkable. There was no state funding. They were up against everyone: republicans, a state who thought there was no such thing as domestic violence, the church... Taking on those big institutions was pretty tough.

“In those days, Women’s Aid was not acceptable. Just look at Women’s Aid now, and the legislation going through the [Stormont] Assembly in the last few weeks around coercive control, psychological abuse, financial abuse, stalking. The bottom-up women’s movement made those changes. I am very proud of all that.”

Victims

McWilliams, who now lives in Belfast, is proudest of her role in the women’s movement but she is also part of the Independent Reporting Commission for the disbandment of paramilitaries in Northern Ireland, on the David Ervine Foundation and the Pat and John Hume Foundation, and works with the Wave victims group, and Women’s Aid on policy and legislation.

She also gets great joy from serving on the board of the Politics in Action schools’ project which seeks to give young people a voice on current political and social issues.

McWilliams says she has only one message for young activists: there is no room for complacency. “We are passing the baton to you. As ever, the ground you stand on was made by those who came before,” she says.

“There is every possibility we could lose that ground. We make massive strides, and then we need to start up again. I wrote the book to send that message. To hold on, maintain and sustain, and make sure you don’t go backwards.

“The F word, feminism, counts for something now. There was a time it would have been seen as bad as the other F word. Things have changed.”

‘Stand Up, Speak Out’ by Monica McWilliams is published by Blackstaff Press