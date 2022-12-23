Modern Morals: My neighbour’s dog is outside alone all day and barks and cries non-stop, it’s so upsetting but what can I do?

Question: I’m looking for advice on what to do about our next door neighbour.

A year and a half ago, they bought a Staffordshire bull terrier cross and for more than a year, they have shut the dog in the back garden for hours at a time.

As a result, most mornings by 8am, the dog is barking for hours at a time.

I have knocked into them several times and tried talking to them, but they shrug their shoulders and say there’s nothing they can do.

Other neighbours have spoken to us about it and said it is bothering them, but they are reluctant to complain to the dog owner.

I even bought a sonic anti-barking device and put it in our garden to see if that would help, but to no avail.

We are not anti-dog, we have had dogs for over 30 years and have no problem with the dog barking some of the time, but for hours at a time, it is starting to affect our sleep and our ability to relax in our home.

The dog is very distressed and cries and barks. It is upsetting and difficult to listen to. What should we do?

​Answer: Dog owner or otherwise, I think anyone reading your letter will sympathise with your situation.

I shared your dilemma with several experts, including Dog Behavioural Specialist Siobhan Owens of Dublin Pet School. She says she is concerned about this dog’s mental and physical health, and she thinks it’s time to take things a step further.

She suggests you call your local dog warden and ask them to assess that the dog has all its needs met under the Five Freedoms of the Animal Welfare Act.

“I would ask that the dog warden especially assesses the dog under freedom four — the ability to express normal and natural behaviour, which the dog cannot do if it is locked in all day in a garden — and freedom five, which ensures conditions and treatments that avoid mental stress,” she says.

The dog warden won’t tell your neighbour that you lodged the complaint. However, if the warden is satisfied that your neighbour is taking care of the dog, then the issue becomes a civil matter. You can make a complaint to the District Court.

But the real issue here is that you’re trying to balance ethical responsibility with good neighbourly relations. The cold war of an ongoing neighbour dispute can be more unpleasant than a barking dog in the long run.

And given that you’re the only person in your neighbourhood to have raised the issue with your neighbour, they’ll of course suspect that you called the dog warden to complain.

At the same time, if your neighbours are neglecting an animal, you need to step in. But ‘if’ is the operative word. Right now, you don’t know the exact level of care the animal is receiving from its owners.

Maybe the dog is walked twice a day. Maybe it has a comfortable, well-insulated kennel. Maybe the owners are at their wits’ end with the barking and have tried everything in their power to quell it.

A dog warden will be able to assess the situation, but perhaps you could get a better handle on it by trying once more to talk to your neighbours, this time taking a different tack.

“I would suggest you approach your neighbours and ask to speak to them in a neutral space,” says mediator Cathy Drew McGann of Drew McGann Mediation.

Read More

“Alternatively, you might like to invite them to a coffee shop or into your home to discuss the matter, as this is not something you can resolve on the door step. You will need to be calm and friendly in your approach.

“You could then give them the information that you have kept dogs for over 30 years and that hearing their dog bark so much is upsetting you. You could also mention the barking is affecting your sleep and your ability to relax in your home.”

Try to help them find a solution, adds McGann. “You might make some suggestions about what they can do, such as seeking advice from a dog trainer or expert.

"Knowing that one of the reasons a dog barks excessively is because it is bored, you might advise that they provide the dog with interactive dog toys or brain toys, as these provide mental and physical stimulation for pets.

“Another reason for excessive barking may be because the dog is not getting enough active playtime and sufficient physical exercise by walks. You might recommend they use the services of a dog walker or a friendly neighbour, or you may even decide yourself to walk the dog.”

Granted, the requirements around walking a Staffordshire bull terrier may not be something you want to deal with. “Your neighbour’s breed of dog must be kept on a short, strong lead by someone over the age of 16, who is capable of controlling them,” says McGann.

“And must be muzzled whenever they are in a public place and wear a collar with the name and address of their owner at all times.”

If your neighbours are still unwilling to deal with the issue, outline the next steps.

“Let them know that excessive dog barking is an offence and while you would prefer to deal with the issue between yourselves, you may have no option but to apply to the District Court under Noise Regulations.”

A visit from the dog warden could also solve the issue, adds Owens. “Maybe they will become more proactive regarding the dog’s welfare and bring the dog inside more, which eliminates the barking.”

Mediation is another option and some are free of charge. Dublin Community Mediation is one such service and Vice Chairperson Mary O Flaherty says they have dealt with similar scenarios and helped neighbours reach an agreed solution.

​If you have a dilemma, email k.byrne@independent.ie.