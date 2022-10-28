Modern morals: My kids blame me for our marriage break-up. Should I tell them their father had an affair?

Question: My husband had an affair a couple of years ago. I was devastated when I found out and despite marriage counselling and lots of attempts to get things back on track, we eventually separated this year.

Our three children are in their teens. The youngest is 13 and the oldest is 17 and we agreed we wouldn’t tell them about his affair. Instead, we told them we had simply grown apart.

The issue now is that, since he moved out, I’ve somehow been framed as the ‘bad guy’ by my children, who have got it into their heads that I initiated the separation.

It’s deeply unfair and upsetting and I’m now considering telling them the real reason. What should I do?

​Answer: While there’s no map for navigating infidelity and separation, there are some general guidelines around talking to children about an affair.

Experts agree that the age and emotional maturity of the child needs to be considered, while most advise against going into detail when you tell them what happened.

In your case, your children are in their teens and possibly mature enough to be told the truth. But age-appropriateness doesn’t seem to be your main concern here.

You feel unfairly maligned and you’re worried that this false narrative is jeopardising your relationship with your children.

“Sadly, very often one parent is cast as the ‘bad guy’ in the midst of the separation and this can cause years and even decades of hurt,” says psychotherapist and author Stella O’Malley when I shared your dilemma with her.

“At the time, your decision not to tell your children might have seemed like the best option — and maybe at the time, this was the best option — but it doesn’t seem to be appropriate anymore,” she says.

O’Malley describes the truth as our “North Star” and, within reason, she thinks we should always try to aim as close as possible towards it.

“I also believe that the truth will be good for this family. A wrong, inaccurate narrative has been offered and the children are now growing up with a misunderstanding about their own childhood, which could easily lead to an inaccurate self-understanding.”

Geraldine Kelly, Director of Parenting & Professional Training at One Family, offered similar advice when I shared your dilemma with her.

“Affairs are always tricky to explain, but it’s important for the relationship with teens that both parents are as open as possible,” she says.

“Whether we like it or not, teens will find out the truth and if they find out themselves, without being told by their parents, then trust between them and the parents will be broken.”

Kelly advises you and your husband to sit down together with your children. “In that conversation, the person who had the affair should be the one to tell the children.

"If it’s not done jointly, it will look like one parent telling on the other. What is important is to say the affair is only one part of the equation that led to the affair/separation.

“Teens in today’s world know how things work. They need to be supported by both parents to understand that, at times, things go wrong in relationships and it can lead to an affair, which can then end a marriage.”

This isn’t about appointing blame, she emphasises. “Both parents need to own their part in what went wrong in the relationship. They need to reassure the children they want to be good parents and have an open and trusting relationship with their children.

“They need to tell the children they don’t want them to blame either parent and instead talk about how difficult the separation is for them and then start to address their children’s needs.”

And even then, with open and honest communication, your children may continue to make you the scapegoat.

“The harsh reality is many children will take things out more on the parent who remains in the home,” says Kelly. “They will worry more about the parent who has moved out — especially if they are not set up well with a secure home and if shared parenting is not working well.

“The parent who stayed is a safer parent to be angry with as they are still there in the home.

"This anger really needs to be unpacked and parents need to look after themselves well so they have the patience to remain focused on the needs of the children and not blurt something out. That may seem easy at the time but, in the long, run cause more hurt and confusion.”

Your children’s ages also need to be considered, notes divorce coach Melanie Murphy. Yes, they are old enough to understand the situation, but they’re also navigating their teen years and the various challenges that go with it.

“Teenagers find family separation particularly difficult to cope with, as they are going through so many other changes at that time as well,” she says.

Likening separation to the five stages of grief model, she suggests that some of your children are in the anger stage and taking it out on you, while “some may potentially be in the bargaining stage and hoping for a type of reconciliation”.

It’s a process, she says, but provided your separation is amicable and you can co-parent harmoniously, she thinks your family can come out the other side.

“Over the course of a year or so, emotions settle down and everyone goes on with their new lives,” says Murphy.

“As the children’s brains mature into adult brains in their early 20s and they experience their own adult relationships, the issue will come to rest.”

​If you have a dilemma, email k.byrne@independent.ie.