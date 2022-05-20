Modern Morals: My friend’s new partner might ruin my 60th birthday weekend

Question: I am due to celebrate my 60th birthday later this year and have planned a weekend away at a lovely cottage in West Cork with a close group of friends. We are all couples who have been friends for decades.

One of our group was widowed five years ago and in the past 18 months, she has started seeing a new partner.

He’s a nice man, but he has a tendency to completely dominate any group conversation he’s involved in. He has a very niche hobby, that no one else knows anything about or has any interest in, but he can talk about this hobby for literally hours on end. It is exhausting for everyone else and it completely changes the dynamic of our group get-togethers.

I feel happy for my friend that she has found love again, and he makes her very happy. However, I can’t cope with the idea of his being there for the whole weekend of my special birthday and I feel certain he will all but ruin it.

I feel very tempted not to invite this couple now, but I know she would be dreadfully hurt if we did this. Perhaps I could ask her to come on her own? What should I do?

Answer: Weekends away become harder to organise, the older we get. Add the pandemic to the mix and the possibility of drop-outs and no-shows becomes ever more likely.

Considered from this point of view, I can understand why you don’t want to jeopardise this precious get-together with your closest friends. At the same time, a precious friendship is at stake and you’re probably right in thinking your friend will be hurt if you don’t invite her new partner.

I shared your dilemma with midlife coach Alana Kirk, who says the great thing about being at this age is “the ability to know what really matters”. However, she also notes that the decision you ultimately make may lead to upset.

“It isn’t easy to accept someone new into a long-established friendship group, especially when they ‘replace’ someone who is no doubt missed,” she says. “Conversely, it might not be easy for him to join a close group. He could possibly be intimidated and is overcompensating… You say he makes your friend very happy, so you don’t think he’s wrong for her, just wrong for your group and, in particular, this weekend.”

Kirk says both of the options you’ve suggested — not inviting this couple or only inviting your friend — will likely lead to resentment. “So perhaps your third option is to have an uncomfortable conversation with her first before you make a unilateral decision,” she says.

“Explain your concerns in a way that shows her you are happy for her, but that you feel the group dynamic is being affected. Tell her how important this weekend is to you and how you want to feel relaxed, knowing everyone will get along and be involved. Ask her what she thinks. At least then, whatever action is taken, it has been done with both parties having been given the chance to take responsibility for the solution.”

I also shared your dilemma with cognitive behaviour therapist/psychotherapist Susi Lodola, who wonders if you’ve tried to look at this situation from every perspective.

“From a psychological viewpoint and how we function as human beings, we know that it is never a situation or a person that makes us feel a certain way, but the way we assess or interpret a situation,” she says.

“In your mind, you can see how this person is exhausting everyone by talking about his hobby and he is going to dominate and change the dynamic of your weekend. The thoughts about how your weekend is going to turn out are now causing you emotional difficulties.”

Lodola says there are two things we can do when we experience emotional difficulties. “Firstly, it’s important to remember that we can’t control what other people do — you can only control your own behaviour. To help you decide, write down the things that are in your control. For example, is there an action you can take before you go away? Could you ask your friend to have a word with him before the weekend?

“Could you ask someone in the party to steer conversations away when he talks too long about his hobby? Or can you steer the conversation yourself? Maybe a girls-only weekend is the answer or there is, of course, the option of not inviting him.”

Secondly, she encourages you to look at the situation differently. “For example, will there be activities over the weekend where he won’t have a chance to dominate? How likely is it that he will dominate conversation all the time or is it possible that it will be only some of the time? If that is the case, would you still feel that you can’t cope with him being there?”

International life & relationship coach Laura Rinnankoski points out that while we can be happy for a friend who has found a new partner, “we don’t choose the partners of our friends, so there can of course be personality clashes”.

However, she thinks being honest is the best solution here. “You have two options,” she says. “Not to invite them and hurt your friend in the process, or the second option is to have an honest conversation with your friend about her partner. These conversations are not easy, but many times, they are necessary.

“Once you talk about the situation honestly and openly, then you can decide what to do together. You can come up with different solutions… you may decide to have a separate birthday celebration with them.”

So a frank conversation is in order. Or as Kirk puts it: “You may ultimately have to decide which is more important to you: the friendship, the group or this weekend. But hopefully with honesty and openness, no one has to sacrifice too much.”

If you have a dilemma, email k.byrne@independent.ie.