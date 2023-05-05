Modern Morals: I’m sick of going away with my in-laws, why do I have to spend every holiday with them?

They now seem to think we travel as an extended family unit

Grandparents have a big say in when and where the family holiday takes place. Photo: Picture posed/Getty Images© Getty Images/PhotoAlto

Katie Byrne

We took my husband’s parents on our family holiday a few years ago and then we did it again the year after that.