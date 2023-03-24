Modern Morals: I want my boyfriend to choose between me or his cats

I’ve had pet allergies for as long as I can remember. It never caused much of an issue for me as we didn’t have pets growing up.

But now I’m in a relationship with a cat lover. He has three cats and I honestly think he loves them more than he loves his siblings.

Our relationship is pretty perfect and I think it has long-term potential.

The issue is I generally leave his house with big, red, itchy eyes, sneezing and, sometimes, pretty sick.

He doesn’t let the cats into the living room when I’m there, but he lets them get into the bed when they start meowing at the door at 5am. He says he feels too guilty to leave them outside.

I honestly feel like our relationship can’t progress with three cats in it. Can I ask him to consider giving them away?

Answer

Your dilemma is a divisive one, especially for those who can personally relate to either you or your partner’s situation.

Some will understand what it’s like to live with allergies and the often debilitating symptoms they can trigger. Others will understand what it’s like to live with pets — and the profoundly deep bonds that can occur between animals and humans.

Psychotherapist Kevin Smith, who I shared your dilemma with, is firmly in the latter group. “Let me preface this by totally recognising my bias here,” he says.

“I have three cats… well, my husband and I do. We adore them, but depending on his mood, he can decide how much his allergies are flaring up… my response to this is usually, ‘pop a Claritin and get on with it’.

“But on to the matter at hand. There are a couple of items to consider here, but basically, this is about respecting your own boundaries and deciding how to approach this in a respectful way that outlines what you want, to have your needs met.”

Smith specialises in pet bereavement counselling, so he recognises just how strongly people can become attached to their pets.

“I can tell you, in every case, that we grieve to the depth that we have loved, and boy, do people love their pets. It’s usual to feel a profound sense of responsibility for a pet.

"And my guess is that your boyfriend takes this role rather seriously, so I wonder if the decision to give them away may not be something he can comprehend due to the commitment he feels and the guilt, perhaps, of breaking that commitment.

“In fact, research has shown that the guilt we feel for leaving our pets, or making the decision to let them go, can feel the very same as parental guilt.”

Cat behaviour consultant and Near FM radio presenter Alice Chau Ginguene also touched on the trauma of pet loss when I shared your dilemma with her.

“It sounds to me like the cats have formed a strong bond with their human — any change in the stable environment is going to be a very traumatic experience for them,” she says.

She also pointed out the realities of trying to rehome three cats. “It’s incredibly difficult — I can’t emphasise this enough — incredibly difficult to find homes for three cats, especially if those cats are bonded and don’t want to be separated.

"Charities are filled to the brim with cats that are sick and injured. It’s incredibly hard to find homes for non-urgent cases like this one.

“In my experience, working with cat people for 14 years, for hardcore cat people, having cats is a lifestyle,” she adds. “It’s their identity. The cats are like their children. For someone who has three cats, it’s highly likely that this person fits into this kind of profile.

"He will very, very likely choose the cats over the girlfriend. It’s like a new girlfriend asking someone to stop seeing their children — it’s not going to happen.”

Smith agrees that it would “be wise not to underestimate the love that your boyfriend has for his cats”. At the same time, he recognises that “it’s important to be honest in relationships, certainly when it comes to our needs”.

“Having the conversation is important, but so is being honest with yourself about what it is you want. Is it getting rid of the cats altogether? Or are you willing to be more flexible and put boundaries in place for them?

“The difficulty with firmly putting a boundary in place is it can sound like an ultimatum,” he adds. “The difference between asserting your boundaries and offering an ultimatum is definitely not quantifiable. Instead, it is in the tone, time and temper in which it is delivered.”

Relationship therapist Anne Brannick also pointed to a boundary issue when I shared your dilemma with her.

“What is your boundary around letting the cats into a bedroom when you are there?” she asks. “Can you ask for them not to be let in?

"If you choose to allow them in at your expense and because he feels guilty, you are acting against yourself and, one way or another, it will breed resentment.“

In the meantime, it’s important to confirm the allergy with a skin-prick test, says Dr Harry Beauchamp of The Allergy Clinic.

“In this case, it could be something else in the house that is causing the allergy, such as the dust mite and not necessarily the cat.

“It would also be helpful to ask your partner to accompany you when you go to have the allergy test and see the visible reaction to the cat on the skin that occurs within 15-20 minutes, and say this is the reaction that is happening in the eyes, nose, skin, and even the airways.

“If he insists on having the cats inside the home, they should be 100pc kept out of the bedroom at all times. This involves closing the bedroom door during the day and night to keep the cats out.

"Another recommendation is to buy a HEPA filter for the bedroom and other rooms in the house that the cats are maybe in.”

If you have a dilemma, email k.byrne@independent.ie.