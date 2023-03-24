independent

Modern Morals: I want my boyfriend to choose between me or his cats

I don’t think our relationship can progress with these three cats in it

It&rsquo;s important to confirm the allergy with a skin-prick test as it could be something else. Photo: Picture posed/Getty Images Expand

It&rsquo;s important to confirm the allergy with a skin-prick test as it could be something else. Photo: Picture posed/Getty Images

Katie Byrne Email

I’ve had pet allergies for as long as I can remember. It never caused much of an issue for me as we didn’t have pets growing up.

Question

But now I’m in a relationship with a cat lover. He has three cats and I honestly think he loves them more than he loves his siblings.

