Miss Ireland, binge-eating and me: ‘I switched off from everybody. I didn’t speak to my parents, didn’t speak to my friends’

The former pageant queen’s private anguish was overwhelming but a new therapy has proved life-changing

"I’d be walking down the street in Galway and someone would say, ‘Oh, there’s Lynda! There’s Miss Ireland. God, I thought she’d be prettier. I thought she’d be taller. I thought she’d be skinnier. Look what she’s wearing! She looks terrible’.” Photo: Ray Ryan

"I would go from [binge-eating] to restricting my food. When I say restricting my food, when I was at my worst I was going about 14, 15 days without any food. Nobody knew that until last year. Because you hide it." Duffy as Miss Ireland at the Miss World 2002 competition in London. Picture by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Back when Lynda Duffy won Miss Ireland in 2002, going on to represent our country at Miss World, nobody had an inkling that the sophisticated and confident young woman who held the crown was suffering.

“I wasn’t bulimic, I wasn’t anorexic,” she explains from her parents’ home near the Mayo border.

“With binge-eating, you eat really quickly, so it’s not about spending the day having different foods, or what most people might consider a pig-out that you might do over a period of an evening or a period of the day. Binge-eating disorder is eating as much as you can as quickly as you can. And I would go from that to restricting my food. When I say restricting my food, when I was at my worst I was going about 14, 15 days without any food. Nobody knew that until last year. Because you hide it.”

Long-term fasting such as Duffy describes is extremely dangerous and can compromise the immune system and put a strain on the heart.

"I’d be walking down the street in Galway and someone would say, ‘Oh, there’s Lynda! There’s Miss Ireland. God, I thought she’d be prettier. I thought she’d be taller. I thought she’d be skinnier. Look what she’s wearing! She looks terrible’.” Photo: Ray Ryan

“When I say no food, I mean no food. Nothing passed my lips except water and green tea.”

Duffy has recently moved home from the Middle East, where she had lived for over a decade, and has founded a new business, Therapy with Lynda, using a technique which she says vanquished her own demons. Though she traces her eating disorder back to when she was in boarding school aged 16, the “starvation part” only began within the past five years.

During the worst of it, Duffy had a busy job recruiting for one of Saudi Arabia’s so-called mega projects, building a new smart city in the desert and along the Red Sea. Neom, a mega-city, will be 33 times bigger than New York, has a budget of $500bn and aims to be powered exclusively by renewable energy when completed in 2030.

“I was managing the recruitment for seven sectors within the organisation, recruiting people from all over the globe, at every level from graduates to executive directors.” How could she function in such a demanding role without eating for weeks at a time?

“After about three or four days, you just get used to it. Obviously you get tired, you get irritable and restless. For me, it wasn’t even about wanting to lose weight. I was at a point where I felt so out of control of my life.

“I had to prove to myself that I was mentally strong, and that was the only way I could do it. It was ridiculous and it’s really bad for you and it’s stupid. But when you’re in that mindset, you don’t know how else to control stuff.”

Before we get to the therapy that she says cured her eating disorder “overnight” — and which she now uses to treat others — Duffy speaks about how she binged to suppress the “negative beliefs” she had about herself from a young age.

Beliefs that were well established by the time her agent at her model agency suggested she enter a certain beauty pageant when she was 21.

“Miss Ireland was a great experience and probably, at the time, I didn’t appreciate it when I did win. I should have been really proud. I suppose I had the mindset of not giving myself credit for things.”

Instead, she was comparing herself unfavourably to the other girls. “There were definitely girls who were taller than me, who were skinnier than me, who were prettier than me. This is all in my own opinion and I kind of felt like, ‘Well, why would I deserve to win?’ You expect Miss Ireland to have their hair and make-up done and everything’s fabulous and I was never that person. I could turn on that switch when I needed to, but I’m not the sort of person who puts on make-up or who is dressed up to the nines every day.”

That year, the Miss World contest was held in Nigeria. It was a catastrophe. When a newspaper article suggested that Islam’s founding prophet Mohammed would have married a Miss World contestant, it ostensibly caused religiously motivated riots that left over 200 people dead.

“I remember getting a call from The Gerry Ryan Show first thing in the morning and I didn’t really actually know what was going on at that point.”

After three days of unrest, Miss World organisers chartered a plane to London for their beauty queens.

“I remember them saying to us, ‘Don’t turn on your phone on the bus in case we get shot at’. Like, just crazy stuff. It was wild.”

Duffy was already unhappy to be away from home for a month — she had wanted to leave after two weeks — partly because of catty contestants and constant rivalry.

“I remember specifically two other Misses were like, ‘God, look at the state of her hair’. I just found it very hard to do the whole hair and make-up thing every day. It was just so unnatural for me that I really struggled.”

At least the contest’s relocation to London meant Duffy’s family — she is the youngest of four — could join her.

Once back in Ireland, she had to attend events, launches and press calls as part of her Miss Ireland duties. Afterwards, she would go home, clean her face and change into her pyjamas. In her free time, she preferred to dress down.

“I remember in the first two years after the win I’d be walking down the street in Galway and someone would say, ‘Oh, there’s Lynda! There’s Miss Ireland. God, I thought she’d be prettier. I thought she’d be taller. I thought she’d be skinnier. Look what she’s wearing! She looks terrible’.”

Lynda Duffy at the Miss World 2002 competition. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The criticism, understandably, stung. “I would consider myself a strong person, I have good willpower. “I would have been a confident person, but my self-esteem would have been really low.” She differentiates between confidence and self-esteem by saying that while she believed she was a good model — “because I just have to walk” — she never felt good enough. “How do I treat myself? Do I love myself by giving myself good food? No. Do I look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m beautiful?’ No. I look in the mirror and say, ‘You have two different eyelids — one is bigger than the other. Your nose is slightly crooked. Your teeth are too small for your mouth. Your mouth needs to be wider’.

“These are all things I used to look in the mirror and say: ‘Well, these aren’t right. So why would anybody love me?’ It was stupid.”

Meanwhile, she had a supportive boyfriend, was in demand for photo shoots and working for a medical devices company. The following year she handed over her sash and crown to Rosanna Davison, who, to date, is the only Irish woman to win Miss World.

“I remember that was in the Citywest Hotel. When she won Miss World, I remember saying, ‘Oh great, the person after me has to go and win Miss World just to make me look even worse’. I’ve met Rosanna a few times and it’s amazing for her. That’s something that she’ll carry for her whole life and it’s a real honour.”

In her late 20s, Duffy left her job, broke up with her boyfriend and entered her “first period of being really unhappy”.

She adds: “I was like, ‘What am I doing with my life?’ I was in a horrible place, feeling really worthless and thinking, ‘I wish I didn’t wake up today because I don’t want to feel this pain’.”

Within two weeks she pulled herself out of this funk and met with a recruitment agent in Dublin for career advice.

“They said, ‘Would you consider a job in recruitment?’ And because I didn’t know what else I wanted to do, I said, ‘Why not?’ I joined them for about six months and then I moved to Dubai in September 2012.” She was in a new relationship with someone who had already travelled to Dubai. Duffy would spend over eight years in the city and, initially, everything was great.

“For the first time since I was 16, my eating habits stabilised. I was trying to figure out why that was. Is it because I’m not in modelling? Is it because I’m in a different environment?”

But it wasn’t long before the old destructive pattern reappeared.

“I was in a relationship at the time and I think I kind of went into, ‘Why does this person want to be with me? This person is going to leave me. They’re going to find someone who’s prettier, taller, smarter, funnier, has nicer clothes, looks better, doesn’t wear glasses’. Everything goes into overdrive and you’re like, ‘Well, I don’t want to feel this way.’ So what do I do to stop myself feeling this way? I eat. But it doesn’t stop you feeling that way. It’s almost like an addiction. I got an instant relief from it. But it doesn’t fix the thing. You just do it again and again and again.”

Did her boyfriend know?

“So my boyfriends throughout the years would have known I had a challenging relationship with food. Some of them would have seen me kind of binge, but none of them would have known the depths of the starvation part.”

She would tell them she had breakfast at work, had a late lunch with colleagues, didn’t feel like dinner, wasn’t hungry.

“You just come up with every kind of excuse. When I was in relationships and I would go for a binge, I’d say, ‘I’m going to the shop to buy a magazine’. And then I’d go to the shop, buy five or six bars, crisps, doughnuts, whatever I could eat as quickly as possible, and I’d have it done within 15 minutes. I’d be back and they wouldn’t know any different. I’m just coming back with my magazine.”

How did she not get sick?

“There were times when I thought I would be sick, but it never happened. I would just get into bed and lie down because I used to have a phobia about getting sick as well. In one way that was probably good because if I didn’t have the phobia I would have been bulimic, maybe. I’d always eat to the point where I knew that if I ate one more thing, I’d be sick, and that was my cut-off.”

While her career continued to flourish in the Middle East, Duffy tried to tackle her eating disorder through talk therapy but “wasn’t receptive to it”.

A turning point came when she left Dubai for Saudi Arabia and the Neom city project two years ago.

“I was working and living in an extremely remote location, surrounded by the same people every day. We lived in cabins, so it wasn’t like a normal compound structure. So in itself, it was a mentally challenging place. But it was also a place where all your food was provided. We had buffet food, breakfast, lunch and dinner. So for somebody like me, it’s happy days, but it’s also bad.”

Every day was either a “good day” at the buffet — when she would eat nothing — or a “bad day”, when she would binge.

“I’m going to have 15 desserts and then I’m going to stop at the shop on the way home and buy myself five bars. I’m going to have dinner — have two dinners sometimes — and just overeat, overeat, overeat. So it was this constant struggle.”

She no longer tried to conceal the problem.

“I hid it for so long that, when I got to Saudi, I was so exhausted from hiding it I didn’t care any more who knew. So I’d be sitting having dinner and the lads — grown men — would be saying, ‘How do you eat that much?’ And they weren’t joking. This wasn’t a ‘ha ha’ situation. I was like, ‘I don’t know. I guess my body is just so used to it’.

“And because I’m not somebody who is overweight, people always presumed, well, how could she have an eating disorder because she is a normal weight? I wasn’t underweight and I wasn’t severely overweight because I balanced myself out.”

Over time, her mood deteriorated and she went to the same “odd place” in her mind she had gone to 10 years earlier.

“Not liking myself and just thinking, ‘Why am I here?’ I was single at that point. I’m still single, but I was like, ‘Why would anybody want me? What’s the purpose of me? Nobody cares.’ All this negative, stupid stuff. Of course people care about you. And that overtook everything.”

Did the escalation of her disease have anything to do with the tremendous pressure on women in their late 30s to settle down and start a family?

“Perhaps a little, as the bingeing is triggered by rejection. I never internally felt pressure to settle down and have kids, but there is definitely an external perception. As in, a singleton, over 35, who is looking for a relationship, considered a ‘good catch’ and is STILL single — then there must be something ‘wrong’ with them!” Overwhelmed, Duffy took an extended break home to Ireland in 2021.

“I was staying with my parents and I switched off from everybody. I didn’t speak to my parents, didn’t speak to my friends.

“My dog, who I love more than anything in the world, I didn’t even interact with him,” she says of Cooper, who has been by her side since she got him in Dubai in 2005.

Three weeks later, she talked herself out of the funk again, returned to Saudi and embarked on a “self-development course that cost a fortune” and was “rubbish”. When she rang her mentor looking for her money back — she didn’t get it — he recommended she try Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) instead.

“I’d never heard of it but I thought it looked interesting. It’s a mixture of CBT [cognitive behavioural therapy], psychotherapy and hypnosis.”

RTT was founded by British woman Marisa Peer and it has a celebrity following.

“Barack Obama and Ellen DeGeneres used it to stop smoking. Kate Middleton used it for hypnobirthing,” Duffy claims.

Duffy met three RTT therapists before finding the one she wanted to share her story with. RTT involves an initial consultation for two hours to explore the “root cause” of a particular problem, after which you must listen to a personalised audio every day for 21 days. There are a couple of brief follow-up conversations with the counsellor in the following weeks.

“It sounds so simple but it’s about understanding why I was doing it. It’s about understanding trauma. Trauma can be anything from physical illness to something your parents said to you when you were young and it stuck with you for life. People have different things in life that they were privy to, not always in a positive way,” she says, not wishing to go into the specifics of her own situation.

“I remember after my session going down to the dining hall and looking at the desserts, and it was like looking at water. I felt nothing. I was, like, ‘OK, weird’. And the next day I went down again and I felt nothing. So it was just a case of overnight, it just stopped. That was December 12, 2021.”

I tell Duffy that our readers might think such a quick fix is impossible. “If I hadn’t gone through this myself, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, whatever’. I’d be sceptical,” she says. “But for me, the binge-eating stopped overnight. That doesn’t mean to say it’s going to be like that for everybody.”

She had slower success tackling her self-esteem. “The second session was about how to get over these feelings of not feeling good enough, not feeling worthy, not feeling lovable enough, not feeling these constant fears of rejection. That didn’t happen for me overnight. It took me about three months to get to that point where I was like, ‘No, I am worthy. I always have been and I always will be’.”

Now she says she is “in a better place to meet someone. I know my worth, I don’t accept disrespectful behaviour, I know that I am lovable no matter what. I know that I am good enough for someone, exactly as I am and how I look”.

Such was her excitement at the effects of RTT, Duffy spent a year training to become a practitioner before taking on her first clients.

“I love what I do. My original plan was to stay in Saudi for another year and do both. But my job there was so demanding, I couldn’t have committed to it.”

She moved home to Galway in December 2022 and has launched her business here instead. Her typical client has disordered eating habits, including one girl aged just 14. “Anxiety is another big one. Fears and phobias is a big one. One of my clients has a phobia about vegetables.”

As for her own fears, on a trip to Thailand, Duffy had a hankering for ice cream for the first time since her overnight aversion to junk food. “I actually WhatsApped my therapist, and I said, ‘I feel like ice cream. What do I do?’ She was like, ‘If you feel like ice cream, have some ice cream’. So I had a bowl of ice cream. That was it!”

See lyndaduffy.ie​

Helplines: If you have been affected by the contents of this article, click here for more information.