Mid-life crisis: ‘Maybe the Government could announce it’s no longer mandatory to watch the latest big thing on Netflix’

Brendan O'Connor

The South Korean dystopian drama 'Squid Game' on Netflix Expand

Without meaning to state the obvious, I think a lot of us might be watching too much television. I think as we unwind other pandemic restrictions, one measure we should consider is to cut down on TV. Maybe the Government could announce it is no longer mandatory to watch the latest big thing from Netflix.

Like getting rid of the mask mandate, people will argue this will cause division, that you don’t watch the latest thing on Netflix for yourself necessarily, that you do it for others so that we can all talk about the latest show.

