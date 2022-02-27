Mid-life crisis: ‘Maybe the Government could announce it’s no longer mandatory to watch the latest big thing on Netflix’

Without meaning to state the obvious, I think a lot of us might be watching too much television. I think as we unwind other pandemic restrictions, one measure we should consider is to cut down on TV. Maybe the Government could announce it is no longer mandatory to watch the latest big thing from Netflix.

Like getting rid of the mask mandate, people will argue this will cause division, that you don’t watch the latest thing on Netflix for yourself necessarily, that you do it for others so that we can all talk about the latest show.

Indeed, some will argue that unless we all watch the latest big thing on Netflix, it’s pointless. Tiger King, objectively, was rubbish. But as we were all in it together, it became elevated to more than the sum of its parts. Squid Game, apart from the actual games and the weirdness, had a level of acting and scripting that made it reminiscent of a South Korean EastEnders, but because we were all in it together it became a collective experience that transcended the actual quality of the programme.

If I am asked in future years what my low point was, when I realised I had a problem, I will probably identify the 12 plus hours of All of Us Are Dead as my rock-bottom. This was when I realised I was powerless over slightly mundane, highly unlikely, but compelling South Korean rubbish, and scripted TV in general. Not only did I give up two weeks of my precious time to it, I also encouraged as many other people as possible to watch it, chasing the dragon of that collective experience we had with Squid Game.

I suspect the other adults in my life viewed me slightly as that guy who was great fun in college, but who is still wanting to party like mad when everyone else has moved on and acquired partners, children, jobs and lives. I’m surprised people didn’t start avoiding me, such were my slightly accusatory exhortations to them to watch a long TV series in Korean about high-school zombies.

Now I have completed watching it, I can see myself a bit more clearly. I wince slightly when I think of how I was for those two weeks. It’s not just about zombies, I would tell people, it’s so much more than that. It’s actually really poignant.

Do you know how sad it is to see your best friend turning into a zombie? Do you know what it’s like to try to bid a tender farewell to a friend while getting ready to run away from them, or to hold them back with a broom or a piece of school furniture? Have you ever thought what it is like to see your beloved mother, now a zombie, approach you? The logical thing to do is to try to chop her head off or something, but you still see your mother there, plaintively reaching to you, whereas, she, for her part, just wants to bite you to make you a zombie. I also argued that as the cause of the zombie outbreak was a virus it gave the show lots of parallels with our own recent lives. There were quarantine centres, there were even asymptomatic zombies.

But even as I spoke, I began to realise I had lost it, that it had gone too far.

I noticed my wife sometimes sat with me while I moved joylessly towards my pointless goal to finish it so I could then start watching something else. I think she realised if she wanted to spend time with me, she would have to make her peace with the teenage zombies. She sat with me in the way you might sit with an ill relative: she maintained a vigil by my bedside while trying not to show how concerned she was. She would even humour me when I explained the backstories of characters, or the lead-ups to different incidents.

I felt empty inside when I finished All of Us Are Dead, like a hollowed-out zombie myself. What did I expect? I don’t know. But somehow I had this compulsion to get to the end, and maybe I felt I would have some sense of closure then, maybe even of achievement. But I just moved on and instantly forgot about it. If you were to ask me now, less than a week later, exactly what happened at the end I would struggle to accurately recall.

And what did I do then? After a night or two off, I looked for something else to watch, and I found Severance on Apple TV+ (“Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives…”). It has a 97pc rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so I suppose I have to watch it.

But in an effort at some kind of cure, I have started reading a novel. Hopefully the road to recovery starts here.