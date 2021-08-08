Mid-Life Crisis: ‘Like many outstanding sportspeople and reluctant gurus, Paul O’Donovan doesn’t always play ball’

Much has been written about the wit and wisdom of the O’Donovan brothers, and more recently of Paul O’Donovan, and indeed Fintan McCarthy.

When we are confronted with heroes, who do extraordinary things, we find ourselves searching for clues. We want to know the recipe for the special sauce. We want to know what makes them different to us.

And, like many outstanding sportspeople, and reluctant gurus, Paul O’Donovan doesn’t always play ball.

Humility is part of it, and another part of it is that he doesn’t seem to want to explain himself too much, and another part of it seems to be that he doesn’t feel there is anything that mysterious to explain. They trained really hard, did the work, got the process right, and everything worked on the day.

You almost got the impression from Paul and Fintan that while it was great that they got the medal, what was important, as Fintan explained at one stage, was that they did the best they could do.

So the satisfying thing, on one level, was getting the process right. That this led to winning was the icing on the cake.

A lot of the Olympians said similar things. The ones who were most disappointed were the ones who didn’t feel they had achieved their potential, the ones who hadn’t given it their best shot.

You felt it wasn’t disappointment at not winning a medal as such, it was disappointment at not getting in the zone and doing what they knew they could do.

Paul O’Donovan said another very interesting thing, almost a throwaway remark, in one of his media interviews.

When asked if he’d been thinking about the medals during the race, he said: “Not a lot, to be honest. You’d be in autopilot there half the time.”

And I figured what he was talking about was flow.

In his book Flow, the Hungarian American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi defines flow as “the state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter, the experience itself is so enjoyable that people will do it at great cost, for the sheer sake of doing it.”

He argues that we should all seek flow. He says it is a form of optimal experience, and that each time we lose ourselves in flow, we come out of it a better person.

It is good for us, he says, when “thoughts, intentions, feelings and all the senses are focused on the same goal. Experience is in harmony.”

We probably see flow most obviously in sports. Csikszentmihalyi talks for example, about rock climbers. Anyone who watched the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance will have seen the most stunning flow in action.

But Csikszentmihalyi also talks about some surgeons, who describe operating as being like heroin, and who say they would do it anyway even if they weren’t paid.

I think we all intrinsically search for flow, for those absorbing experiences, which are challenging, but to which we feel we are equal and where “concentration is so intense that there is no attention left over to think about anything irrelevant, or to worry about problems. Self-consciousness disappears, and the sense of time becomes distorted.”

I often think a perfect example of our early search for flow is a child focused completely on drawing a picture, so much so that its tongue is hanging out of the side of its mouth.

Indeed, Michael Jordan in flow often had his tongue hanging out too. He said it was a habit he picked up from his father. But I wonder if the loosening of the jaw and the base of the tongue isn’t a part of flow. Try and loosen the base of your tongue now and see how fundamentally it unclenches you.

All of this is not to suggest that anyone else could do what the Paul O’Donovans and the Fintan McCarthys and the Michael Jordans of the world do.

We all know the millions of repetitions that Paul O’Donovan had to do to get to that autopilot. And look, I know nothing much about sport. But we all like to try and learn from extraordinary people, who achieve superhuman levels of excellence.

And I guess the little lesson I take from the Olympics s that if you keep putting in the work and keep striving, you can occasionally get to that magical place where your whole self is aligned and you lose self-consciousness – while also being in complete control.

But it’s an elusive state, so elusive that even those who work so hard for years to get there can’t always conjure it up at the exact moment they need it.

And you might think that you have nothing in common with Simone Biles. But we can all slightly understand how gymnastics became dangerous for her when she lost that mind-body connection and flow.

When she had to think, she was losing.

In the lives of us mere mortals, the equivalent might be trying to back your car out on the road with your conscious mind. Remember when you had to think about every little step in it? And now? You probably just do it automatically.

Flow, baby.