| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mid-life crisis: ‘It seems weird that anyone can fly a drone wherever they want these days’

Brendan O'Connor

A little pizza heaven turned into hell. Stock image Expand

Close

A little pizza heaven turned into hell. Stock image

A little pizza heaven turned into hell. Stock image

A little pizza heaven turned into hell. Stock image

You have to watch out you don’t start turning into a crank. Being in the media, I’ve spent too much of my life listening to, dealing with and being at the mercy of, cranks so it would be a cruel irony if I became one myself.

There was a drone buzzing around outside my window the other day. I ignored it initially, but as it kept coming around it struck me that I didn’t know who was operating this drone or from where. It could have been one of the local kids playing with his new toy, or some kind of weirdo filming me, or the Chinese or Russian governments gathering kompromat. It seems weird that anyone can fly a drone wherever they want these days.

Related topics

More On Google

Most Watched

Privacy