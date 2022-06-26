Mid-life crisis: ‘Don’t you just love a philosopher who uses an exclamation mark?’

I recently came to the conclusion that the last thing anyone who is in need of succour should be doing is reading any of the European philosophers. Like, will you really find anything there to make you feel better?

They’re all riddled with angst. And if you’re feeling depressed, the last thing you need is to be going into the arms of some other fellah who’s paralysed with the overthinking.

I have no proof for this but I wonder if the weather is part of the issue. A lot of these guys stem from a middle European milieu, which probably did involve weather that was, at best, inconsistent.

I think we can underestimate the affect of the weather on our philosophical mindset. Indeed, I was struck by an interview recently with the great philosopher John Taylor of the Duran Duran school.

Taylor said that he went to LA as a young man, and noticed that while he might have been prone to a bit of depression in life in general, he wasn’t really afflicted by it when he was in LA, with its endless sunny days and blue skies.

So he moved to LA.

You’d wonder if some of the European thinkers had just done that, could they have saved themselves – and us – a lot of hard-to-read books.

Not having the option of moving to LA, I’m thinking that Zen Buddhism might be the way forward.

I’m not sure about the light in the Buddhist regions of the world, but definitely those lads seem much less prone to the overthinking. If anything, they seem to espouse a kind of a light-touch regime when it comes to philosophy.

And it seems to be less about looking into your tortured soul, and more about doing, or not doing – more about how you relate to the world and the people around you.

Zen Buddhists seem to have a bit more of a sense of humour than your average European philosopher. Though no doubt devotees will tell you Nietzsche and Heidegger are misunderstood, and like Beckett are actually very droll when contemplating the bleakness of everything.

My Zen dabblings so far have involved the work of Shunmyo Masuno, head priest of a 450-year old Zen Buddhist temple in Japan who is also a garden designer, and whose new book is called Don’t Worry (which beats God is Dead as a title).

In this age of anxiety, you’d wonder if Don’t Worry is the best title of a book ever. And while there’s no getting away from the fact that it’s a quasi-religious book by a religious man, the book is full of practical tips for life. It’s all in there, from a bit of Marie Kondo-esque decluttering, to how to deal with assholes in the workplace.

A lot of the teachings in the book are your standard Zen stuff – but in Shunmyo’s hands, it takes on a whole new relevance.

Like: “When you stop comparing, you’ll see that 90pc of your delusions disappear. Your heart feels lighter. Life is more relaxed.”

It may sound like a platitude, but wouldn’t it be great if all the young people, and the not-so-young people tormenting themselves with trying to live their best lives and incessantly consuming other people’s best lives took that on board?

On living in the present and not dwelling on the past, Shunmyo quotes a three-line poem that says: “Even the chipped bowl/Was once a cherry tree/On Mount Yoshino.” So, he concludes “Now let’s be the best chipped bowl we can be!”

The exclamation mark is his. Don’t you love a philosopher who uses an exclamation mark? You wouldn’t see that kind of positive enthusiasm in the punctuation of your Germanic school of philosophers.

Or what about: “No matter how much care and attention we might devote to our health, we still suffer from sickness or injury.” Stating the obvious, or a devastating critique of our modern exercise and wellness-obsessed world?

He even offers advice on when a boss should start thinking about stepping back in the workplace, using the death poem of Hosokawa Gracia, who was killed by her family’s samurai retainer rather than be taken hostage: “In this world, knowing the right moment to fall is what allows flowers to become their utmost. It is the same for us.”

If only someone could get that across to the Boomers as they cling to everything with their cold, dying hands.

I’ve moved onto Shunmyo’s earlier work now, including Zen: The Art of Simple Living.

I can’t say I’m becoming more Zen, but I do find reading the actual books very calming. Maybe that’s my practise – reading the Zen books over and over.

And indeed you could argue I’ve a lot to learn from this man – who is getting away with repeatedly stating the obvious, and expecting people to read it.