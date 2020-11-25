Melania Trump’s dramatic new hairdo is a sure sign of a woman making a fresh start

On Monday, soon-to-be-former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump debuted a new hairstyle as she welcomed in the White House Christmas tree. Gone were her trademark glossy brown locks, and in their place were blonde tresses.

The new do comes after a tumultuous few weeks for Mrs Trump. First, she contracted coronavirus. Then she was caught on tape complaining about having to decorate the White House for Christmas. And then – well, then there was the small matter of her husband losing the presidential election.

It seems the timing of the hair transformation coincides with a new era for Melania. By January’s end, she will no longer be the First Lady.

A brunette Melania Trump addressing the Republican Convention in August. Photo: Getty

A brunette Melania Trump addressing the Republican Convention in August. Photo: Getty

So, what will she do next? The blonde hair is a sure sign of a life crisis brought on by significant upheaval.

How do I know? Well, I have been in Melania’s position before. Now I wasn’t voted out of Áras an Uachtaráin with my problematic husband in tow, but I once was a college student in Galway. And that in itself is enough to justify an autobiography.

In the summer of 2013, I was a baby-faced 18-year-old armed with hope and a godawful oversized denim jacket after my first year in NUIG. As a child of rural Ireland, getting takeaway delivered to my door and a taxi to and from a nightclub was life-changing. I took full advantage of both.

This love of excess meant I accumulated my fair share of embarrassing moments and unpleasant memories. Some may have turned to journalling or meditation to undo the deeds, but I got a haircut. I thought if I chopped my long hair into a tight bob, it would cleanse my soul of my terrible choices.

It was like going to confession with a priest, but instead, it was Julie, my hairdresser.

This cycle continued for three years. The hair would grow, and come the summer, I’d cut it back to bob length. I wanted to make a statement. Each cut heralded in a new version of me, one that wouldn’t make the same mistakes as before. Some friends would tell me I looked chic, but others looked at me like my dog had just died. To be honest, I looked like Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

But there was something about the buzz and power of a new look that kept pulling me back in.

Then the adult world came knocking, along with some big life changes. And in your twenties, life changes are more regular than Bus Éireann. When I first moved to Dublin, I cut my hair into a layered bob because I wanted to be ‘chic Édaein in the city’, not ‘country Édaein down O’Connell Street’.

But the layers frizzed on impact with fresh air, and I always looked like I was holding onto an electric fence.

Then there was the cliché post-breakup bob, and a month ago, the post-redundancy cut, when I went back for the chop like a dog going to its groomers.

Freya Drohan, an Irish fashion journalist based in New York, feels a similar pull towards hair transformations when she needs a fresh start.

“When it is time to book in with my hairdresser, it usually coincides with some need for reinvention, a change, or a proverbial spring clean,” she says. “I’ve even quoted the ‘my hair is in the witness protection programme’ line from Sex and the City after making a drastic change post-breakup.

"But letting go of the literal weight of having hair does make you feel lighter and fresher, mentally and physically.”

Drohan believes choosing to change her hair gives her a sense of control. “When you’re reeling from something emotionally traumatic, it can be liberating to take charge and decide to overhaul your appearance,” she says.

In hindsight, each time I booked an appointment I was trying to get a handle on my life. From the turbulent college years to navigating my twenties, changing my hair was an act of self-preservation.

When I left my job in September amid a pandemic, everything felt completely out of my control. I exercised, ate well, burned candles and meditated. I did anything and everything to help me feel grounded. However, the most empowering act I performed was changing my hair. I felt energised, powerful and new.

Édaoin O'Connell shows off her post-redundancy haircut. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Twitter

Email

Édaoin O'Connell shows off her post-redundancy haircut. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Unsurprisingly, there is a psychology behind it. Although some may think it frivolous, psychotherapist Siobhan Hegarty says hair is hugely important to us all.

“Our hair is linked to our identity and image of ourselves,” she explains. “It is intrinsic to how we feel both physically and emotionally.”

She says the link between big life events and hair change is control. “It’s a way for us to exercise it when we feel powerless. We take charge and are the one calling the shots. It also acts as a separation from past thoughts and behaviours.”

However, she is quick to point out that a haircut won’t solve all problems. “We often assume we immediately feel better after the act,” she says. “Ultimately, doing that doesn’t alleviate the stress. These external acts don’t appease the internalised anguish.”

In Melania’s case, her hair reinvention could well have been a message to the world and to her critics. But it could also simply be about retaining a sense of normality at a time of high drama.

When hairdressers reopened after the first lockdown in the summer, there was an almighty rush for appointments.

Hegarty says that with our natural order disturbed, all we wanted was a typical experience from pre-Covid life.

“Changing our hair can be used to send a message to ourselves,” she says. “It felt like an act of rebellion and self-empowerment. A way to exercise control within our reach because we couldn’t do much about everything else going on.”

So, when the hairdressers reopen and we take our first tentative steps back in the door, I ask you to take a look around the room. You may not find the Melania Trumps of the world, but you will find someone trying to express something they can’t say out loud.

Like the girl after a breakup. The person who has just lost their job. Or maybe the baby-faced college student with the terrible denim jacket and the eyes full of hope.

Each of them trying to get a hold on life and make a fresh start.