| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meet the Tipperary man who ran the length of Ireland for charity - and then did Britain too

Ben Banaghan (25) from Co Tipperary ran 1,350km to raise funds for a number of charities, including Join Our Boys, a charity set up by Paula and Padraic Naughton whose three sons were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Ben Banaghan said the hardest part of the run was trying to get going every morning knowing there was 70 or 75km ahead Expand

Close

Ben Banaghan said the hardest part of the run was trying to get going every morning knowing there was 70 or 75km ahead

Ben Banaghan said the hardest part of the run was trying to get going every morning knowing there was 70 or 75km ahead

Ben Banaghan said the hardest part of the run was trying to get going every morning knowing there was 70 or 75km ahead

Ben Banaghan

‘Having run Ireland during Covid, I decided to take on the idea of Running Britain and started training around Christmas 2021. I wanted to do it to really test my mental and emotional health through a physical challenge. I find it interesting to see what the body is physically capable of and to try to push the boundaries, so ultra-running seemed like the best option as it just requires putting one foot in front of the other and keeping moving.

In undertaking such a big challenge, I knew I had an opportunity to help people who needed it. I didn’t know who I was going to do it for until I came across Join Our Boys, a charity set up by Paula and Padraic Naughton whose three sons were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and whose eldest, Archie, recently passed away.

Most Watched

Privacy