Meet the Tipperary man who ran the length of Ireland for charity - and then did Britain too

‘Having run Ireland during Covid, I decided to take on the idea of Running Britain and started training around Christmas 2021. I wanted to do it to really test my mental and emotional health through a physical challenge. I find it interesting to see what the body is physically capable of and to try to push the boundaries, so ultra-running seemed like the best option as it just requires putting one foot in front of the other and keeping moving.

In undertaking such a big challenge, I knew I had an opportunity to help people who needed it. I didn’t know who I was going to do it for until I came across Join Our Boys, a charity set up by Paula and Padraic Naughton whose three sons were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and whose eldest, Archie, recently passed away.

After hearing their story, spending time with Archie, Isaac, and George, as well as hearing what Paula and Padraic have to face every single day while trying to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was heart-breaking. I just wanted to help them through my challenge and try to take a bit of weight off their shoulders by raising funds and awareness.

I also did the run for Mental Health UK after dealing with my own mental health issues growing up. I just saw it as a good opportunity to raise funds and awareness for something important to me, which is rightly getting more attention since Covid hit.

In March 2021, I ran Mizen to Malin which was 550km over seven days for Mental Health Ireland and also for Alannah Sheehan who is facing stage four brain cancer. How I prepared for running Ireland and running Britain were quite different. There were pros and cons to both but what got me through it was the amount of time I spent training, running and generally on my feet which gave me the confidence to do it.

The run was 1,350km and took 19 and a half days. I broke it up and mentally managed the challenge by being aware of the total amount of distance left to run, but concentrating on whatever worked for me at that moment in time. I averaged 71km per day but one day I had to stop at 46km to deal with an injury and another day I only got 50km done because of weather conditions — but these days were balanced out with one 82km day and four 75km days.

I did Running Britain with a support crew of three guys who were with me for the full 19 days — Ethan O’Brien, Daly Tucknott and Kam Boora. In addition to these guys, Oisin Fitzpatrick helped on the first week, Oisin Fahy for the final week and Ross Hughes was also a huge support throughout.

For the duration of the run, my day would typically be two hours of prep in the morning — getting my feet and body ready and having breakfast — before hitting the road to start running. I broke my runs up into 25km, then 20km, 15km and another 15km for the first week until I got a knee injury, suffering a grade one knee ligament tear, at just six days into the run. The day after was my toughest physical challenge as I couldn’t even lift my leg into the shower at the end of the day from the pain and swelling.

After that, I had to take it a day or even half a day at a time, telling myself each morning that I had to get through the first few kilometres. So, following the injury I tackled my days in a 20km, 20km, 20km and 10km pattern — and would add on a few kilometres to each run if I felt good or remove some if I wasn’t feeling able for it. I would have a big breakfast, big lunch, and big dinner as well as being drip fed food, gels and liquids throughout the day while running. Our accommodation, especially in the highlands of Scotland was mainly in a (rented) campervan, but it wasn’t great for me to recover, so we also stayed in some Airbnbs and hotels throughout the journey as well.

The hardest part of the run was trying to get going every morning knowing there was 70 or 75km ahead as well as the remaining distance to complete the run. Another tough point was when I was physically at my lowest at the end of one evening in the lashing rain. I knew I couldn’t do anything more to raise awareness or get funds to my donation page Join Our Boys and at the time I felt that I wasn’t enough.

But the most heart-warming aspect of the run for me was getting surprised by Paula, Sinead Gannon (a family friend of the Naughtons) and Loic Jourdain (camera man recording for the Trust) on a bridge that spans from Wales to England over the river Severn. It was a moment I will never forget. Another rewarding aspect was seeing all my friends, who hadn’t known each other before this trip, grow so close. Also, getting my family over for the final few days was really nice and encouraging as well as helping me get to the finish line.

That part felt great, running towards all my friends and family who were waiting for me was quite a powerful and emotional moment, having spent the last 19 days running non-stop on very little sleep. Getting it done and having dealt with all the injuries and hiccups along the way was why I chose to do this event. There were some extremely tough moments which could have broken me but now it’s complete, I wonder what the body is capable of.

I still need to manage a few injuries picked up along the way as my knee ligament and feet are still swollen, the skin is ripped apart and disintegrating from pounding the ground and all the plasters and tape which was on my feet and toes for so long. But apart from that, the rest of the body feels relatively okay apart from general fatigue.

I celebrated the end of the run by spending the night in St Ives, Cornwall, going out for drinks with my support crew, family, and some friends. After the few weeks we had, along with battling physical injuries and dealing with the mental and emotional side to the run, it was great to spend some down time with everyone.

But I would like people to know that the 10 months of training and three weeks of non-stop running was a choice — this is something that the Naughton family and the Join Our Boys Trust do not have, as they look to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

We hope that research and medical intervention will save countless lives including George and Isaac’s, following the heart-breaking death of their brother Archie in July. All donations are going to be matched by my employer ISG so if you can spare any money and donate, please go to website and click on the donation link.”

joinourboys.org

As told to Arlene Harris