Meet the heir hunters who find long-lost relatives including the mystery son linked to Tipperary woman

The investigator who traced the family of a couple found dead in their Tipperary bungalow did it using skills he honed connecting people with their rightful inheritance. He talks here about his unusual line of work

Probate genealogist: Padraic Grennan discovered that the late Tipperary resident Hilary Smith had a 61-year-old son. Photo by Wilde Photography Expand
The scene in Cloneen, Co Tipperary where the bodies of Nicholas and Hilary Smith were discovered. Photo by Dylan Vaughan Expand
Maeve Mullin of Finders International: &lsquo;We locate people in all sorts of weird and wonderful places&rsquo; Expand

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Padraic Grennan is what’s popularly known an ‘heir hunter’. He prefers ‘probate genealogist’. Whatever the term, it’s a job that throws up many surprises and brings delight to long-lost relatives when he tells them they have a surprise inheritance.

The Drogheda investigator put his skills to a different use in recent weeks as he traced relatives of the English couple who died in rural Tipperary and lay undiscovered for up to 18 months.

